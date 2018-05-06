Bystander at Waffle House shooting is true example of courage

John F. Kennedy wrote a best selling book, “Profiles in Courage,” about eight outstanding U.S. Senators. It’s too bad that every profile in courage can’t be equally recognized.
I’m thinking of James Shaw Jr., a recent example of courage in the truest sense. Shaw was inside the Nashville, Tenn., Waffle House when Travis Reinking allegedly started shooting diners with a rapid-firing AK-47. Shaw tackled the accused shooter and wrested the gun from him, undoubtedly saving the lives of other diners. Four people were killed.
No congressman or politician’s courage profile can measure up to that of Shaw, who was identified in a long Associated Press account of the massacre as merely a “quick-thinking customer.”
Fortunately, others were more on the ball. Shaw was honored during a state legislature ceremony when he modestly said, “I never thought I would be in a room with all the eyes on me, but, you know, I am very grateful to be here.”
Imagine yourself in Shaw’s shoes: Innocent people are being killed before your very eyes. If you, unarmed, intervene , you’re almost certain to be killed, too.
Do you reason to yourself that the wisest thing to do is call 911 and run from the restaurant? Or do you offer yourself as an almost certain sacrifice by tackling the shooter?
Those who do the latter personify the ultimate in courage and heroism.
New rules
According to a new Motor Vehicles Department regulation, a motorist no longer has to answer an officer’s random questions when stopped by police. All he or she has to supply is name, address and show a driver’s license and registration card.
This is a good and progressive step toward more amicable encounters between drivers and police officers. Too often, verbal exchanges between the two have led to violence.
I’ve never had a traffic ticket. That’s not because I’m such a great driver. It’s due in part because I learned long ago not to shoot off my mouth to someone wearing a badge and a gun.
When I was a police reporter in Burlington, I learned that one of a police officer’s pet peeves, if not the principal peeve, is hearing, “Do you know who my father is?” from a stopped motorist afflicted with an exaggerated sense of self-importance.
I love the legendary response from one officer: “I don’t care if you’re the Pope’s granddaughter, you’re getting a ticket!”
I remember with fond nostalgia one Sunday night during my tenure on the Burlington newspaper when I was headed to my bachelor pad after watching the Sunday night Ed Sullivan show at a friend’s house.
I was pulled over by a highway patrolman for breaking the 35 mph speed limit. I was wearing shorts, driving barefoot, and not wearing my required glasses.
When he asked to see my driver’s license and registration card, I reached for my wallet. No wallet.
The officer followed me back to the house of my friends, who had turned off all the lights except those in the bedroom.
The officer waited patiently while I roused the inhabitants who found my wallet under the cushions of the den couch.
After a reprimand, the officer sent me on my way without citing me. That experience stayed with me. Would society have been better served if the officer had given me a citation? Who can say? I do know that I became more speed conscious after that experience.
Another thing that I’m certain of: Arguing with or mouthing off at a guy with a gun and a badge rarely enhances someone’s sense of well-being. It is not a good time to exercise your First Amendment guarantee of the right of free speech.
Barbara Bush’s funeral
Few funerals I’ve attended or watched on TV have been enjoyable. But Barbara Bush’s televised last rites presented an exception: It contained humor and pathos and caught the spirit and personality of one of our most remarkable and memorable first ladies.
One anecdote related by the minister had to do with the time a stranger came up to Bush as she was walking on the beach and said, “You know, you look just like Barbara Bush.”
“Yes, people tell me that.” Mrs. Bush responded without further ado.
