Did the Founding Fathers imagine the president might pardon himself? That’s up for debate.

And to think, all these years I thought the Founding Fathers knew what they were doing when they wrote The Constitution, supposedly the best governing guide in the whole world.
Oh, I’m sure they bickered back and forth as most political bodies do. Tempers flared and some of the honorables ended up not speaking to each other.
But they got the job done and it has worked pretty well for all these eons.
Recently, I’m wondering if they might have been nipping on bathtub gin or Old Pilgrim or other spirits when they wrote that the nation’s president can pardon not only his buddies but also his own crimes and misdemeanors committed against our country.
A bunch of people now have been arrested by General Counsel Robert Mueller for various alleged offenses relating to suspected collusion with the Russian government before and after the election of President Trump. Russian agents were trying to swing the election to Trump by spreading negative propaganda about his opponent, Hillary Clinton.
Apparently, the president isn’t worried. According to some interpretations of the Constitution, if he’s charged, he can merely tell his accuser, “Go fly a kite. I hereby pardon myself!” And the game’s over.
So, in effect, if that interpretation of the Constitution prevails, we have some kind of King who can do as he pleases with immunity as our head of state. And ere long, you’d better watch your step when it comes to criticizing the president, be you Republican or Democrat. You may be hearing, “Off with his head!”
Town characters
Thanks for your many responses to the column on small towns and their so-called town characters.
Jim Trogdon, the state’s Secretary of Transportation, wrote that his hometown of Hope Mills was unique because of a resident named Jack White.
“Jack was a former paratrooper and combat veteran. Confined to a wheelchair, he could not speak due to brain and other injuries,” Jim wrote.
“A resident of a nursing home, he would navigate his wheel chair down the street and wave to passersby. He would occasionally pull himself upright with assistance from a street sign. He would greet everyone warmly with a unique groan. His greetings were persistent to residents and visitors alike, no matter if they were warmly returned or returned with ridicule from those who found his appearance and condition unseemly.
“When Jack died, town officials named the stretch of downtown greenway where he hung out ‘Jack White Path’ and erected a sign honoring him.”
Today’s smile
Reader Brenda VanLunen, who is also an A.E. Housman fan, shares one of her favorite Housman poems.
Oh many a peer of England brews
Livelier liquor than the Muse,
And malt does more than Milton can
To justify God’s ways to man.
