It can be a struggle to make sense of someone’s suicide, no matter their status in life

Every time I read or hear about a suicide, the big “WHY” flashes across my mind. It certainly did with the news of the recent suicides of celebrity designer Kate Spade and prominent TV host and chef Anthony Bourdain.

I can understand someone’s taking his or her own life when the pain of an illness becomes unbearable. Or perhaps when someone is reduced to helplessness and/or hopelessness.

But suicide is difficult to comprehend when someone who outwardly has everything decides that life no longer has any appeal.

My first and only encounter with suicide involved a neighbor’s son during my childhood. I accompanied my mother to the wake, which was held in the living room of the modest farm house.

I remember that it was a perfect, balmy spring day with dogwood and cherry trees in bloom. It was the kind of day that must have prompted Edna St. Vincent Millay to write, “O world, I cannot hold thee close enough…. Thou’st made the world too beautiful this year; My soul is all but out of me….”

Outside the home, a group of men had clustered in chairs under a small grove of trees. While waiting for the courage to go in and view the deceased, I listened to their chit-chat about the condition of the crops, the dire need for rain and the high cost of fertilizer. Little if any conversation was devoted to the tragedy.

I finally mustered the courage to go inside. The light blue casket rested on a row of chairs. Several women sat nearby, engaged in animated small talk. I timidly approached the casket and looked down upon the face of the handsome 19-year-old who lay there in eternal sleep.

“Why? Why?” I asked myself. Why? Because, I had also heard, his girlfriend had broken off their relationship. His several efforts to repair the estrangement had failed.

At age 12, I found such a scenario almost impossible to believe: “Over a girl? Just over a girl?”

It didn’t make sense. Life was beautiful! Life was wonderful, even for a farm boy with limited exposure to the childhood pleasures that most of today’s children enjoy. To end one’s own life just because some girl didn’t like you? No way!

I’m not criticizing anyone who has committed the ultimate decision to terminate his or her life. I’m just thankful for having been spared the demons, misfortunes or ultimate unhappiness that have driven others to end their lives because seemingly and realistically, life had nothing left to offer.

According to news reports, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, so much more prevalent than during my youth, when it was rarely heard of.

Yet, despite the increasing availability of mental health clinics, medication and other counseling sources, suicides continue to increase.

A sad by-product of suicides is often the sense of guilt and the inevitable questions of the deceased’s friends and relatives: “Was it my fault? Could I have prevented it? Why didn’t I detect the symptoms of despair?”

Why am I writing on this subject? Because I feel such overwhelming compassion for the survivors of anyone, even strangers such as Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, who presumably had everything but still found life so unbearable that they sought relief in death.

