Years-old lessons about compromise, diplomacy still relevant today. Can’t we all get along?

Editor’s note: This column has previously appeared in The News & Observer. A.C. Snow writes: “While cleaning out some old files recently, I came across one of my favorite columns written 21 years ago. It describes how five Raleigh couples peacefully and happily co-owned and co-enjoyed a condo at Indian Beach, N.C. Of course there was a little period of adjustment described here. Normally, I do not recycle previous columns, but I’m making an exception to the rule today, wondering why the nations of the world can’t get along as well.”
Once upon a time, 10 little pigs who lived in the capital city of Swineville grew very weary of trying to keep the wolf from the door and coping with all the traffic, job demands and general harassment of life. So they decided to go in together and buy a condo at the beach.
Two of the little pig wives went down and picked out a Pig Palace, ocean front, completely and tastefully furnished by a highly respected firm called Porcine Interiors.
It was a place where the little pigs could lie on the couch and and watch the ocean waves, eat good seafood, walk on the beach and say, “To hell with the boss, mowing the grass and fighting rush hour traffic. We are in Pig Heaven!”
All the little pigs were very excited and loved the pig condo very much. But in a while, after each couple had visited the condo, whispers of discontent were heard in the wind.
One little pig came back from the beach and reported to another little pig, “Someone has left the most awful looking white lamp in our Pig Palace. It looks like something that came over on the Mayflower.”
Another little pig complained, “Would you believe that some little pig has put a TV in our master bedroom? I never watch TV and certainly never watch TV in bed. Oh, dear. What shall we do?”
One little pig complained to his spouse, “Someone has added a chair to our Pig Palace, and while the chair is pretty and very comfortable, no one consulted me about adding a chair in the Pig Palace living room.”
A third little pig, upon arriving at the condo for her and her mate’s week, squealed in distress, “Pig-o-Mine! Come here at once! Someone has put up a new shower curtain in the little bathroom! A shower curtain with seashells!”
“I like seashells,” sighed Pig-o-Mine.
“But you can see through it!” wailed the wife pig. “I can’t take a shower behind a see-through shower curtain.”
“Even with the door closed?”
“Never. Even with the door closed!”
Another little pig returned from his week at the Pig Palace and confided to another condo pig: “Did you know that we have more than 100 glasses and 79 mugs in our condo? That comes out to 17 glasses plus and 13.1 cups per pig. In all, we can serve drinks to 179 other little pigs in our Pig Palace at one time.”
Another disgruntled partner said, “Do you know that one of the little pigs has left a bag of groceries marked ‘Mine’ in the common cabinet where all the groceries are available to anyone? What if all the little pigs kept groceries marked ‘Mine’ in the common cabinet?”
Before long, all the little pigs realized they had problems and needed to call a meeting and sit down and discuss them.
So they called a meeting and each one said at the beginning, “No, by the hair of my chinny-chin-chin, I will not let hurt feelings or anger enter in.”
Nor did they. They continue to enjoy the Pig Palace and will for years to come unless some day a tropical storm named Diane or Dolly comes along and huffs and puffs and blows the Pig Palace away.
They hope that if that happens, none of the little pigs will be in it. And if the Pig Palace is blown away, the little pigs will set about making plans for another Pig Palace that will be bigger and stronger — and well-insured.
