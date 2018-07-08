It’s OK to ask for help when you need directions. You just might have a story to tell later on.

When we go to the beach, we either go via Interstate 40 East and N.C. 24 or 70 East and Highway 58.
This time, we wanted to stop by Wilber’s Barbecue at Goldsboro and stock up. Wilber’s has been a famous food landmark for well over half a century. Our waitress has worked there for 30 years.
Outside of Goldsboro, my wife, who was driving, pulled in at a small store to make sure we were on the right road. I mentally commended her because, like many drivers, she is sometimes reluctant to seek assistance.
I don’t have that problem. When I’m lost, I figure the best thing to do is pull in and ask for help, rather than wander through the hinterlands until it hits us that we’re in trouble.
I recently read an interesting article written by a psychiatrist on the phenomenon of reluctance to ask for help, no matter how insignificant the need.
For example, a supermarket employee would much rather tell a customer where to find the split pea soup or the cinnamon or nutmeg than just stand around with his hands in his pocket. According to the psychiatrist, assisting someone, even in such minor ways, subconsciously boosts the employee’s sense of self worth and accomplishment.
Asking for assistance can lead to interesting experiences.
The late Jim Graham, N.C. commissioner of Agriculture, once told me about being lost in Wilkes County while looking for the grave of Tom Dooley. Dooley, as some of you may remember, was hung for murdering his girlfriend. Someone wrote a popular song about him:
Hang down your head, Tom Dooley.
Hang down your head and cry.
Hang down your head, Tom Dooley,
Poor boy, you’re gonna die.
Back to Commissioner Graham’s story: “I saw a feller walking down the rural road. He looked like a level-headed feller who would be able to give me directions. I knew he was level-headed because the tobacco juice was running evenly out of both corners of his mouth.”
When you ask directions from strangers, don’t count on success every time. Commissioner Graham’s benefactor said something like, “Well, Mister, you turn around and go back down yonder ‘bout three or four miles till you come to a big ol’ oak tree on the left side of the road. Don’t turn there. Go ‘bout another two miles and turn right till you come to an old tobacco barn that’s fallen down, and turn left there and go a little piece on down the dirt road where there’s a grove of pine trees…”. And on and on it went.
It took at least another stop before the commissioner was back on the road to North Wilkesboro, where he was to make a speech that evening.
During one of my visits to the Foothills and apple orchards, one of the natives related an anecdote about a fellow who stopped in at a mountain cabin to ask for directions.
As he approached the dwelling, a dog ran from beneath the porch and began barking ferociously at the stranger.
“Does your dog bite?” he called out to the mountaineer sitting in a chair on the porch.
“Naw,” drawled the home owner.
But when the visitor approached the porch, the dog lunged at him and bit him on the leg.
“You told me your dog doesn’t bite,” howled the visitor in pain, examining his leg.
“He don’t,” the home owner said. “That ain’t my dog!”
But more often than not, as the psychiatrist’s article noted, inquiries for direction are met with friendliness, sometimes even with an invitation to “sit a spell.”
Because the new road does not go by Wilber’s, we were glad to be directed to go by several car dealerships and soon find barbecue on the right.
As I’ve noted before, there is a mystique about Eastern North Carolina that I can’t adequately explain.
Perhaps it’s the area’s sharp contrast to the rolling foothills of the Blue Ridge where I grew up.
In the passenger seat, I had ample opportunity to re-examine the miles and miles of flatland with vast expanses of cornfields and soybeans. To me, the landscape bespoke of isolation and loneliness that are disappearing from the South.
I once again enjoyed passing through the small, neat, serene towns of Trenton and Maysville, so refreshingly different from the bustling, car-crowded, frantic atmosphere of Raleigh.
Yes, our North Carolina, land of the long leaf pine, is truly a kaleidoscope of nature, of mood, personality and people. It’s a good place to call home.
