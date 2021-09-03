Durham DA and chief defend the probation sentence of the man who shot a police dog

Daro, a K-9 with the Durham Police Department, was shot on March 29, 2021 while he was tracking a suspect. Courtesy of Daniel Meier

Durham’s district attorney and interim police chief are defending the sentence of a man who shot a police dog in March. Through a plea deal, the man received supervised probation. However, he was not released because of other charges.

On Friday, Durham District Attorney Satana Deberry and Interim Police Chief Shari Montgomery issued a joint statement responding to what they called “misconceptions” about the conviction and sentencing of Trey Christie in the dog shooting. Christie pleaded guilty on one count of assaulting a law enforcement animal along with resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer, which are a Class 1 felony and Class 2 misdemeanor, respectively, they wrote.

He also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges for stealing bicycles.

Their statement outlined Christie’s charges, sentence and punishment for shooting the K-9 Daro on March 30 after being pursued through Maplewood Cemetery, which included 18 months of supervised probation and noted that he could get the suspended sentence of six to 17 months in prison if he violates probation.

“In addition, he was ordered to pay $500 in restitution to the owner of the bicycles he stole, participate in an intensive behavior and decision-making program called Cognitive Behavioral Intervention, and comply with the recommendations of a substance use assessment. Neither the Durham Police Department nor the emergency veterinarian that treated Daro sought restitution,” the district attorney and chief said in their statement.

Christie, then 21, had no prior criminal record. “This means that an active sentence was legally impossible for the charge of assaulting a law enforcement animal,” they said.

“While both prison and probation were options under the law as punishment for the felony property crimes, it is very rare for first-time offenders to receive an active sentence on charges of this level – in Durham and across the state,” Montgomery and Deberry wrote.

Within their joint statement, Deberry said the sentencing was “fair and consistent” with how similar charges would be handled across the state. She said they pursued the highest charge that “fit the facts of the case.”

Montgomery, the interim city police chief, said that Daro “is doing well and back to work.”

“The reality is that under North Carolina law, acts of animal abuse are not high-level offenses and the more serious offense of assaulting a law enforcement officer is limited to human victims. If you agree that an offense of this nature should be subject to a higher sentence, that would require legislative action,” she said.

Montgomery also thanked the community for well wishes, Cpl. Roger Lafferty for his care of Daro and Triangle Veterinary Referral Hospital for providing emergency surgery for free.

Lafferty said he had wanted Christie to receive a harsher sentence but said it was “sufficient,” The News & Observer previously reported. Daro is a 6-year-old, 80-pound Belgian Malinois and has worked for the Durham Police Department and with Lafferty for five years, The N&O reported. Daro has been back at work since July 6, he said.

Montgomery said that police dogs are family to their officers and their “bond goes beyond being partners.”

Staff writer Virginia Bridges contributed to this story.