Get ready to listen: The N&O is now on Amazon Echo, Google Home and more

We have a new member of our newsroom. She knows our favorite music, can answer trivia questions and always knows the latest news. Her name is Alexa, and there’s a pretty good chance you’ve got her in your home or office as well.

If so, try saying this: “Alexa, read me The News & Observer briefing, please.”

Yes, the Old Reliable has joined the smart-device crowd. Why? Forty-four million Google Home and Alexa-enabled devices have been sold in the U.S., and, well, we’ve always liked to be in the middle of the action.

That means the reporters you trust to keep you up-to-date on state and local lawmakers, your kids’ schools, area businesses, the Triangle arts scene and your favorite teams have yet another way to keep you informed.

You’ll be able to hear our top stories from Alexa and Google Home, starting at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. Just listen while you’re getting ready for your day. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Overcast and on our website, newsobserver.com/listen.

Prefer to read us yourself? You can still do that at newsobserver.com or, dare we say it, on the printed page.

However you want to get your news, we’ll deliver it. We’ve been doing so since 1880.

The three-minute update includes the day’s weather and five or six stories that will keep you on top of what’s happening in the Triangle.

Listen to our daily briefing:

Follow the steps below or watch the video above to see how to set up your Amazon Echo, including the Dot and Spot, to receive The N&O briefing.

How to get The News & Observer on your Amazon device:

▪ Go to the Amazon Alexa app on your phone (or if you’re just getting started with Alexa, download it).

▪ Tap the menu in the upper left corner and select “skills.”

▪ Search for “The News & Observer” in the “search all skills box” at the top.

▪ Then tap on “The News & Observer” and then tap “Enable.”

To arrange your briefings so The N&O plays first in your flash briefing:

From the main menu, tap settings, then tap “Flash Briefing” followed by “Edit Order” in the upper right. Finally, slide “The News & Observer” to the top of your list and tap “done” in the upper right.

Now you’re ready to listen. Just say “Alexa, read me The News & Observer.”

To hear us on Google Home, just say “Hey Google, listen to news from The News & Observer” or “Hey Google, open The News & Observer.” Trust us, it’s simple.

Editors’ note: This article originally published on Feb. 23, 2018, and was updated on July, 29, 2019.