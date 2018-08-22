RDU may hire Colorado company to develop corporate jet campus

Raleigh-Durham International Airport may hire a Colorado-based company to develop a campus for corporate jets near the end of the airport’s main runway.

RDU sought proposals from developers to build a campus of hangars on 48 acres at the north end of the airport. Two companies proposed to take on the task, but both of their proposals fell short of meeting the airport’s requirements, said RDU President and CEO Michael Landguth.

The airport will meet with representatives of one of the companies, Western LLC, to see if they can strike a deal, Landguth said. Western designs, builds, markets and operates airport hangars and other facilities, and its proposal was closest to what RDU was looking for, he said in an interview.

“This is kind of in their wheelhouse,” Landguth said. “This is what they do around the country.”

SIGN UP

RDU officials say they have heard from companies that are interested in having their own hangars at the airport; other than shipping companies, Cary software firm SAS Institute is the only company with a private hangar at RDU now. Other private planes share space in a general aviation complex managed by two companies, Signature Flight Support and TAC Air, both of which have expressed interest in having a hangar in the new complex, Landguth said.

Landguth said he hoped RDU could work out a development agreement with Western within the next two months. The contract would need to be approved by the airport’s governing board, the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.

Western is based in a small town in Colorado, south of Denver, and most of its work has been done in Colorado and Texas. The company is leasing space in a 10-hangar campus it plans to build at Greenville Downtown Airport in South Carolina.