The feds want to keep closer tabs on medical researchers’ foreign financial ties

Federal officials are pressing Duke University and about 10,000 other institutions receiving grant money to keep better tabs on whether professors involved in medical research are getting money from foreign interests.
The prod came from Francis Collins, the UNC-Chapel Hill alumnus who heads the National Institutes of Health. His agency awarded Duke researchers about $331 million in grant funding in fiscal 2018.
Collins said in a letter dated Aug. 20 the NIH “is aware that some foreign entities have mounted systematic programs to influence” agency-funded researchers, and it’s worried about those entities getting their hands on the fruits of that research.
He noted that the agency in March said it wants grant applicants to disclose their financial ties to foreign universities and governments. Officials “expect you to work with your faculty and administrative staff” to make sure the proper reporting occurs, he said in the copy of the “Dear Colleagues” letter Duke received.
Collins added that the NIH is encouraging universities “to reach out to an FBI field office for a briefing on this matter.”
Duke officials indicated that the Collins has their attention.
“We will review the issues raised by the NIH and ensure that we have a system in place to monitor compliance with the guidelines,” said Michael Schoenfeld, vice president for public affairs and government relations.
The NIH director told a U.S. Senate committee Aug. 23 he had sent the letters and is forming a special working group to advise, among other things, on how to “mitigate the risk to intellectual property security while continuing” the long history of NIH-backed collaborative science that includes foreign scientists and institutions.
Collins didn’t single out any particular country as a worry, but a key senator dropped a hint.
“It’s hard to think of a major scientific advancement since World War II that has not been supported by federal research funding. But we’re not the only country that’s figured that out,” Sen. Lamar Alexander, the Tennessee Republican who chairs the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, said at the hearing. “Since 2007 China has increased its spending on basic science by a factor of four and may surpass the United States in total spending on research and development this year.”
While foreigners contribute mightily to U.S. science, they’re welcome only “as long as they follow the rules, and conduct their research in appropriate ways,” Alexander said, adding that “if there are some bad actors who are attempting to influence NIH-funded research, we want to know about it.”
Collins later told reporters that the NIH is investigating about six research institutions because of suspicions researchers failed to disclosure financial ties to foreign governments, the publication Stat reported after the committee’s Aug. 23 hearing.
Duke apparently is not among them. The university “has not been contacted” for such a probe, Schoenfeld said.
The NIH move came less than a month after Congress strengthened the authority of the U.S. Department of Defense to regulate universities that conduct DOD-funded research.
Collins told universities in his Aug. 20 letter the question of what he termed “inappropriate influence” has “been a significant issue for defense and energy research for some time.”
Duke figures in that debate thanks to an FBI investigation early this decade that targeted Ruopeng Liu, a Chinese businessman and research who earned a Ph.D. from Duke in 2009.
While a Duke, Liu worked in the lab of Pratt School of Engineering professor David Smith, one of the scientists who’s pushing the development of “metamaterials,” a class of synthetic materials that have unusual electrical and other properties that aren’t found in nature. Its work has received Defense Department funding because it potentially has applications in stealth technology.
Liu came to Duke explicitly to study metamaterials, and with a fellow Duke student and future business partner did much of the work that went into a 2009 paper that claimed they’d made design-process advances that potentially opened the way toward developing an “invisibility cloak.”
That paper triggered the feds’ scrutiny because another of its co-authors, a professor at Liu’s undergraduate institution back in China who originally introduced Liu to metamaterials, acknowledged getting financial support for his work from the Chinese government.
The FBI probe wound up coming to nothing because the Smith lab “does not conduct restricted research,” there weren’t any limitations on collaboration, and Liu didn’t have to sign a non-disclosure agreement that limited his rights to talk about or use what he learned, the FBI acknowledged in an unclassified counterintelligence note published in 2015.
Since leaving Duke, Liu went back to China and started a company to work on metamaterials and other technologies. Even though a Duke Ph.D. science or engineering program is meant to prepare students to start their own labs or businesses, Smith, a former FBI assistant director and former Bloomberg News reporter Daniel Golden have all questioned whether some of his actions bordered on or amounted to the theft of intellectual property.
Schoenfeld, however, told NBC News in July there was “no indication that any intellectual property owned or controlled by Duke University was stolen.”
His comment raised the question of whether Smith had transferred the rights to any such property to the university. Schoenfeld didn’t respond to that question Friday.
