These are some of the hottest Zip Codes in the Triangle for potential home buyers

Online homebuying startup Opendoor has been buying and selling homes in the Triangle for a year now, and in that time it has gathered a lot of data on the area’s housing market.

That includes which ZIP codes saw the most interest and actual in-home visits from prospective buyers using its app in the Triangle.

Opendoor uses computer algorithms to buy and sell homes from your phone. Potential sellers only have to fill out an online form, and the company puts together an offer within 48 hours. Buyers can just open the app and find a list of homes available, shown over a map of the Triangle.

Opendoor says it has helped more than 1,000 residents buy and sell a home so far. Through the app, the company can determine what areas of the region buyers are interested in.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“We’re able to track the metrics because everyone who visits a listed Opendoor home unlocks the front door with the app, so we actually see the volume of visits and home buyer interest in particular ZIP codes and neighborhoods,” said Lyndsey Roach, a spokeswoman for Opendoor.

The app doesn’t give a complete look at the housing market, as Opendoor works solely with re-sales and not new construction. But buyers who used Opendoor were overwhelmingly interested in homes north of Raleigh, with the top three ZIP codes all being in the northern half of Wake County. In general, as prices have soared in and around downtown Raleigh, buyers looking for homes below $250,000 have had to expand their search outward.

Jon Enberg, Opendoor’s general manager for the Triangle, said Wake Forest is growing like “wildfire” right now.

“There is a desire to live in Wake Forest. It has an easy commute into Raleigh and it is easy to get up to Falls Lake and Kerr Lake,” Enberg said, noting that whenever a sub-$250,000 home goes online there it attracts a lot of interest.

Enberg added that beyond areas north of Raleigh, the Southeastern part of Raleigh as well as Garner has been incredibly competitive.

Here are the most popular ZIP Codes for home searches in the Triangle:





▪ 27587 — Wake Forest and areas around Falls Lake

▪ 27616 — Northeast Raleigh

▪ 27614 — North Raleigh above I-540

▪ 27610 — Southeast Raleigh

▪ 27703 — East Durham

▪ 27513 — Cary

▪ 27713 — South Durham

▪ 27526 — Fuquay-Varina

▪ 27502 — Apex

▪ 27527 — Clayton