Raleigh art gallery is closing after more than 50 years

The Little Art Gallery and Craft Collection in Cameron Village will close in January after more than 50 years in business.
Rosanne Green Minick, who has run the gallery since her mother, founder Ruth Green, passed the torch, said in a news release on Friday that she is retiring.
The gallery originally opened in North Hills Mall in 1968 and moved to Cameron Village about 20 years ago, Minick said. It is currently located at 432 Daniels St. Minick said the gallery is the oldest family-owned gallery in the state.
“My mom created an art gallery that made buying art fun and approachable, treating all with respect no matter what their art experience was,” Minick said in the release.
Art lovers can take advantage of a closing sale Jan. 2-15, during which all art, crafts, furniture and fixtures will be 25 percent off.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6 and 13.
The gallery will close on Jan. 16.
Get more information at littleartgalleryandcraft.com, or call 919-890-4111.
