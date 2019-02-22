Holly Aiken Bags and Stitch retail store is leaving Raleigh

Holly Aiken Bags and its retail showroom Stitch, which opened in Raleigh almost 15 years ago, is moving to the coast.
Aiken, an N.C. State School of Design graduate, made the announcement on Facebook Friday.
Stitch first opened on West North Street in the Glenwood South district near downtown in 2004, selling distinctive vinyl purses, totes and accessories. The store moved to its current location at the corner of Hargett and Wilmington streets in 2008.
Aiken’s announcement said the whole operation — manufacturing and retail shop — is moving to the Intracoastal Waterway at the Wrightsville Beach Drawbridge. Stitch will be open until March 10, and everything in the store — and online — is 30 percent off. That includes custom orders.
