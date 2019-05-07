Window maker to create a manufacturing plant in Rockingham County after incentives

Stories from Pella’s employees, from quality engineers to sales reps Window maker Pella creating more than 100 manufacturing jobs in Rockingham County after receiving more than a million dollars in incentives from North Carolina. It will be the company’s first manufacturing facility in North Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Window maker Pella creating more than 100 manufacturing jobs in Rockingham County after receiving more than a million dollars in incentives from North Carolina. It will be the company’s first manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

Vinyl window maker Pella Corp. plans to launch its first manufacturing plant in North Carolina after receiving an incentive package from the state of North Carolina.

The company plans to open the facility in Reidsville, a city of about 14,500 people north of Greensboro in Rockingham County, and hire 124 people over the next three years.

The total incentive package will be worth up to about $1.9 million, if Iowa-based Pella meets manufacturing and investment goals. The incentive was approved at a state Economic Investment Committee meeting in Raleigh on Tuesday.

Rockingham County will also chip in $343,000 as part of the package.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK VIDEO: Gov. Roy Cooper announces a new rural economic development initiative.

The minimum average wage for the jobs will be $41,648. The average wage in Rockingham County is $34, 716.

Competitors for the facility were Fort Mill, S.C., which offered $2.5 million in incentives, and La Crosse, Va., which offered $2.9 million in incentives, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce.

The facility will make vinyl windows and will be key to the company’s distribution on the East Coast, the Commerce Department said.

Additionally, Pella will have to invest nearly $20 million in property and construction as part of the agreement with the state.

Founded in 1925, the family-owned company based in Pella, Iowa, has more than 7,000 employees, according to a news release.