Indian pharmaceutical company will bring more than 100 jobs to Harnett County

Harnett County will gain more than 100 jobs and a $7 million investment from KriGen Pharmaceuticals after its first United States location opens in Lillington.

KriGen, based in India, will be Harnett’s first pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, said Debbie Taylor, marketing & business recruitment manager at the Harnett County Economic Development office.

The location, about 30 miles south of Raleigh, will manufacture medical IV bags and liquid injectables.

KriGen is leasing an existing 55,000 square-foot building, and will open in the next 12 to 18 months, Taylor said.

The primary reason KriGen sought out and chose Lillington was the area’s abundance of water, said Dhruvkumar Patel, CFO of KriGen. Drextose, a highly demanded ingredient in IV bags, will be made at the facility and requires a large supply of water.

The facility may allow some Harnett residents who commute to the Research Triangle Park area for work now to be able to work closer to home, Taylor said.

KriGen will be receiving a $200,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund after operations begin and jobs are officially created.

Campbell University’s School of Pharmacy is also in Harnett County, and will most likely supply workers to KriGen, Taylor said.

Central Carolina Community College, which has a campus in Lillington, will be reactivating its bioprocess technology programs that could also provide KriGen with employees, said Jon Matthews, CCCC’s Harnett County provost.

The average annual wage at the new facility will be $42,570, compared to Harnett County’s average annual wage of $33,061.

The facility building was formerly a printing company that employed more than 100 people. Taylor said Harnett is glad to be bringing back jobs that were lost when the printing company closed down.

“I hope that our company will bring a significant impact on the residents and other businesses alike,” Patel said.