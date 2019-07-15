Blue Cross and Blue Shield announces 350 new jobs in NC

USO teams up with Blue Cross Blue Shield for bike giveaway to children of members of the military More than 100 employees assemble 81 bicycles at BCBS's Durham headquarters then invite in happy kids who get to pick out their favorite wheels to take home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 100 employees assemble 81 bicycles at BCBS's Durham headquarters then invite in happy kids who get to pick out their favorite wheels to take home.

At least 350 new positions will be available with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and Amerigroup after new offices are opened in Cary and Winston-Salem.

The new offices and jobs will be to serve customers of Healthy Blue, a new plan offered by Blue Cross. About 200 of the jobs will be located in Cary, and will mostly be clinical staff, like case managers.

The Healthy Blue plan begins in November, and is under North Carolina’s Medicaid Managed Care Program. The new hires will be employees of Virginia-based Amerigroup, and specializing in only Healthy Blue.

“These new additions to the Healthy Blue team will be on the front lines of serving our customers,” Jesse Thomas, CEO of Healthy Blue and vice president of the Medicaid segment at Blue Cross NC said in a press release. “As an extension of Blue Cross NC’s mission to improve the health and well-being of our customers and communities, these jobs represent North Carolinians serving other North Carolinians, helping them improve their health and navigate the health care system.”

Hiring has already begun in Winston-Salem, and will start in Cary this month with a career fair on July 24 and 25.





Additional jobs are expected to come in 2020 as the state’s Medicaid transformation unfolds.

Healthy Blue is leasing a 46,000-square-foot building in the Weston development in Cary.

In Winston-Salem, Healthy Blue leased 42,000 square feet of office space in Winston-Salem’s Madison Park. The location will include a customer service center, and most of the staff will be customer service representatives.