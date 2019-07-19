Office developer buys downtown Raleigh Goodwill store for $6.4 million

The former Goodwill Donation Center, now owned by Highwoods Properties.

The former Goodwill Donation Center location in downtown Raleigh has been sold to Highwoods Properties for $6.4 million.

The Goodwill store closed last month, leaving speculation about why it shut down and what the future for the property was.

Goodwill sold the properties at both 321-327 W. Hargett St. to Highwoods Properties last Friday.

Goodwill did not immediately respond to a request to comment, and Highwoods Properties declined to comment at this time.

Highwoods Properties, a real estate investment trust, owns 56 properties in the Raleigh area, most of which is office space.

The properties include PNC Plaza at 301 Fayetteville St., the tallest skyscraper in Raleigh, and One City Plaza at 421 Fayetteville St., the 17 story downtown building that the News & Observer leases office space in.

The company also built the three-building MetLife Global Technology Campus in Cary.

The company’s plans for the Goodwill property are currently unknown.

The next closest Goodwill Donation Center is located at 1677 N. Market Dr. in Raleigh.