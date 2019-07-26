Raleigh real estate firm moving to larger quarters in Crabtree Terrace

JLL Carolinas, a real estate investment and management company, will be doubling in size after moving to Crabtree Terrace, across from Crabtree Valley Mall.

The company is leasing 13,268 square feet of office space in the new mixed-use development at the interesection of Creedmoor Road and Glenwood Avenue.

The new office will include a variety of work environments to cater to today’s multigenerational workforce, a company press release said.

JLL recently acquired HFF, a capital markets firm, expanding its Raleigh-Durham employees to 40 in total.

Kimarie Ankenbrand, the managing director of JLL, was named the head of the Raleigh-Durham office last year.

“Crabtree Terrace will provide our growing team with an innovative new workspace, walkable retail and restaurants, and a central location for our clients and employees,” Ankenbrand said in a press release.

Crabtree Terrace was developed by East West Partners and Northridge Capital LLC and includes 145,000 square feet of office space and 28,000 square feet of retail space.