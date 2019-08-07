Business
7 cats perish in fire at Durham animal hospital. 14 dogs and an iguana are rescued
Seven cats died in a fire at a south Durham animal hospital Tuesday night, the Durham Fire Department reported.
The fire was discovered after a burglary alarm at the Falconbridge Animal Hospital went off and an officer responding to the alarm saw the flames, WRAL reported.
Firefighters were dispatched at 9:53 p.m., according to a Fire Department news release. They found flames shooting from the rear of the one-story veterinary practice at 1401 N.C. 54 West
Firefighters had the blaze under control in 11 minutes, according to the news release. The fire badly damaged one room, and there was heavy smoke damage to the rear.
Fourteen dogs and an iguana were rescued and taken to a 24-hour veterinary hospital, the release said. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.
The fire remains under investigation.
Falconbridge began serving the Durham-Chapel Hill area in 1996, according to its website, and moved to its current location in 2011.
