Downtown Durham gets new office space above Kingfisher bar

Two years after the historic Perry Building in downtown Durham was bought for $1.78 million by an international real estate investment group, new shared office space in the renovated building has opened under the name LOCALE 321.

Owner DTI Holdings, which has its office in the building at 321 E. Chapel Hill St, has created 19 offices ranging from 90 to 280 square feet on the upper two floors of the building, along with the Kingfisher cocktail bar which opened in the basement this summer.

While the Perry Building’s marble façade was stripped to its preserved 1950s brick exterior, the interior was updated to modern standards for the boutique-style office space. Furnished office spaces are rented exclusively and are not shared by all tenants in a “hot desk” office setting, where workers use the same shared space at different times.

Common areas and conference rooms are shared among tenants. Seven of the offices are leased, and the first tenants have moved in, says community manager Alva Horton.

Durham firm Belk Architecture who specializes in adaptive reuse handled interior modeling and renovation along with Israel-based corporate office and luxury residential interior designer Maya Sheinberg.

The ground floor will be occupied by the Mediterranean restaurant Fresh Levant Bistro, which exclusively offers gluten-free dining. This will be the restaurant’s first location outside of Raleigh. It is set for an April 2020 opening, according to owner Anita Khalek.