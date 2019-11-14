Canadian tech company picks Raleigh as home of its first US office

The HQ Raleigh office in downtown Raleigh, where many of the city’s startups first have office space. File Photo

FreshBooks, a Canadian-based accounting software company, has chosen Raleigh for the site of its first office in the United States, the company said Thursday.

FreshBooks, whose software is mainly used by small businesses, will take up space in HQ Raleigh’s new Gateway Plaza office north of downtown Raleigh.

Mark Girvan, FreshBooks’ chief commercial officer, said that the company chose Raleigh over other cities such as Austin, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Denver and Minneapolis.

“It was the clear winner for us due to the high caliber of talent here, the mature IT and tech ecosystem in the Research Triangle and the great community we found here,” Girvan said in an email. “We feel the positive, welcoming community aligns well with our culture at FreshBooks and are looking forward to making positive contributions to the community here.”

The Toronto-based company said it is “seeking talent” with backgrounds in sales, account management and business development.

While the company would not say what its headcount goal in Raleigh would be, it said it will consider a permanent space over time.

“At this time we are not sure of our long term employee headcount,” Girvan said. “What we can say is the office will likely be a small but mighty one, focused on sales, business development, and partnerships in the Research Triangle and throughout the U.S.”

Many out-of-state companies have put in roots at flexible office space providers, such as HQ Raleigh, in recent years, before deciding to expand headcount at a larger office space. Recently, the San Francisco tech firm 15Five moved out of HQ Raleigh and into a building in North Hills, after its headcount here grew from one to 42 employees in just two years.

“[T]he flexibility of space options provided by HQ Raleigh should accommodate us for a while,” Girvan noted.

Girvan said it chose HQ Raleigh because of the strong community it has built, where hundreds of entrepreneurs interact with each other on a daily basis.

Founded in 2004, FreshBooks has raised more than $75 million in capital from investors, and it counts the bank JPMorgan Chase as one of its biggest investors.

The company says it has worked with over 20 million customers and operates across the world. It also has an office in The Netherlands.

