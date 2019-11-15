Land rich and cash poor: Shaw University explores real estate sales to improve its finances

Finding itself in a financial squeeze, Shaw University is looking toward tapping its millions of dollars in land capital.

Shaw hosted an advisory panel Friday from the Urban Land Institute, a Washington-based land-use research organization. Institute staff conducted a study of the campus over five days and developed a plan for the redevelopment and long-term financial stability of the South’s oldest historically black university at 154 years old.

Shaw, the advisory panel said, can sell some of its real estate to generate cash and set up a plan over time to be able to take its “rightful place at the table of major institutions and corporations of Raleigh.”

The university does not have the money to address poor campus infrastructure conditions, which the panel said were deteriorating to a point where campus needs are not being met, and lacks the capacity to develop strategies to deal with it.

The panel is part of the institute’s Advisory Services Program, which provides advice on real estate and land-use challenges.

At its presentation Friday, the panel laid out a six-month “Stabilization and Transformation Action Plan” that says the university can generate up to $10 million from the sale of around 75 acres of real estate that it no longer needs.

The recommendations will be made available online at a later time.

The properties the panel recommended selling include some in downtown Raleigh near the school’s campus on South Wilmington and East South streets, as well as the 40-acre Shaw farm in Southeast Raleigh valued at over $1 million. There are properties in High Point, Rocky Mount and Wilmington that are also being considered for this plan.

“It makes no sense to be land rich and cash poor,” said Lyneir Richardson, chair of the Urban Land Institute panel and a faculty member of the Rutgers Business School. “Shaw has somewhere between $150 (million) and $300 million of real estate acquisitions. Our recommendation is solely that two, three, four percent of those assets (be sold) to generate somewhere between $5 (million) and $10 million to address critical short-term issues to be able to dream again about all the transformational stuff.”

Richardson said in the next couple of years, after selling those properties, Shaw should reserve capital to fund operating deficits and address critical repairs in dorms and classrooms while consulting with financial experts on how to fund future redevelopment.

Courtesy of Urban Land Institute

The Land Institute suggested removing barriers and iron fences to improve walkability on the campus, converting green space on the corner of South and Wilmington streets into a park-like area, and creating a new entry plaza for the campus.

The panel also suggested connecting the campus to nearby Chavis Park and redeveloping the Blount Street corridor next to campus.

Shaw has faced a number of problems in recent years, including a high turnover of university presidents. Budgets have been strained by declining enrollment, from over 3,000 in 2007 to only around 1,400 in the fall semester of last year.

Some Shaw alumni complained that they had not been contacted for input on the project and disagreed with the plan to sell real estate, which they likened to the unpopular 2018 sale of the school’s jazz radio station. Some asked why the panel did not explore avenues such as collaborations with Raleigh tech companies instead.

Panel member Juanita Hardy said not including alumni in the planning “was an oversight” on their part.

Shaw president Paulette Dillard, who supports the strategic plan, stressed that the school would not sell its downtown campus property.

“What I can fix is the path forward and strength and sustainability for Shaw University,” Dillard said. “This is a work in process that has a a finite ending, so we are going to come up with the best path forward for Shaw.”