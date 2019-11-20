CloudFactory will add about 45 jobs in Triangle, thousands in Nepal and Kenya

CloudFactory manages remote workers in Nepal and Kenya for companies that need artificial intelligence tasks completed. Courtesy of CloudFactory

CloudFactory, a startup that connects remote workers around the world with artificial intelligence companies, plans to double its headcount in the Triangle and advance its goal of training a million workers in developing countries after a new round of investment.

The company said Wednesday it had landed $65 million in funding from two investment groups.

While the company is based in the U.K., it has a significant presence in both Durham and Raleigh, where its marketing and sales team is based. It has around 45 employees across an American Underground-owned property in downtown Durham and at WeWork in Raleigh, said Mark Sears, the company’s chief executive officer, who will be moving back to the Triangle next month after two years in England.

CloudFactory, which has raised a total of $78 million, helps companies connect with remote workers to tag and label data that is used in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Its latest round of funding comes in the form of growth equity from FTV Capital and Weatherford Capital.

AI algorithms, which control things like self-driving vehicles, require enormous amounts of data to work properly. The technology needs data to learn how to react to every possibility it can encounter. In the case of a self-driving car, for instance, the AI needs to know what a bicycle looks like so it can brake or swerve to avoid hitting it. But that work still needs to be done by a human, labeling where a bicycle shows up across hundreds of hours of video.

As more companies develop AI programs, the need to find workers to do that labeling has grown rapidly. The company has around 175 clients, including Microsoft, Drive.ai and Ibotta.

CloudFactory helps them connect to a team of 5,000 workers in Nepal and Kenya, who can log on to CloudFactory’s platform to do the labeling from home or at office hubs in those two countries.

Mark Sears, CEO and founder of CloudFactory, said his company will double its headcount in Raleigh and Durham after landing $65 million from investors. Courtesy of CloudFactory

Sears said it has become one of the largest employers in Nepal and that there is a large demand to get jobs with CloudFactory.

“We only open applications for 15 minutes every few weeks,” he said. “We had 15,000 people apply in 15 minutes a few weeks ago. It was overwhelming ... just a huge number of people.”

That is partly because CloudFactory pays well for each of its local markets. The company says it pays two and a half times the local minimum wage and experienced workers get access to a guaranteed number of hours per week.

But, Sears said, the company also offers training for its remote workers to give them other digital and leadership skills. The company says its goal is to train a million workers.

“That investment we make is attracting really great people and causing them to stay around and be very engaged,” he said. “In our work that is what is making the difference.”

He said motivated employees are more likely to take the extra second to label something down to the exact pixel, rather than label an image quickly but inaccurately. With so many competitors in the space, consistent accuracy is needed to be successful.

“As AI technology continues to grow rapidly, the need for high-quality data to feed complex AI systems is crucial,” Alex Mason, an FTV Capital partner, said in a statement. “CloudFactory is poised for tremendous growth across many industry verticals where executives are clamoring for data labeling capabilities that meet superior quality standards and are consistently delivered.”

With the new investment, the company hopes a beefed up sales and marketing team can attract even more clients. The company’s growth has already been brisk, increasing by 100% year over year for the past four years, Sears said.

But, it isn’t just about landing new customers, but getting current ones to bring more work to them.

“You have the ability to expand easily [with the platform]” he said.

