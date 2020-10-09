Scrapped plans for Triangle light rail means more space for a new Durham development

Plans are underway for three new mid-rise apartment buildings on a site where the failed GoTriangle light rail between Durham and Chapel Hill was supposed to stop.

With plans for the light rail transport system scrapped, this 269-unit apartment development at the Patterson Place outdoor mall in southwest Durham has more space for construction and will have room for more apartment units.

The absence of a light rail system “certainly has an incremental benefit, but not a major one,” said Douglas Smolev of SR Real Estate Partners, the New York-based development firm behind the project, titled Piedmont at Patterson Place.

On the other hand, a light rail stop being built on the property wouldn’t have been a major benefit to the development.

“There really isn’t a culture around public transportation in the Triangle. People are always in cars to travel to work and to shop, for leisure, whatever it is,” Smolev said.

As much as $130 million was spent by GoTriangle transit leaders on plans for light rail before it was shut down last year, The News & Observer previously reported.

Development plans for a three-building apartment development at Patterson Place mall near what would have been a stop for the Durham-Chapel Hill GoTriangle light rail train. City of Durham

Plans filed this year indicate three apartment mid-rises of up to five stories built across two phases of 139 and 130 units. The site is located at 3330 Watkins Road off of Highway 15-501 in a retail-heavy area.

The firm found out about the property around the time a vote on the light rail had been approved, but it wasn’t a key factor in filing plans to build multifamily development there.

“It’s about 15 minutes in either direction to downtown Chapel Hill or to downtown Durham, but that wasn’t the motivation here,” said Smolev. “The motivation here is job growth here with a lot of healthcare workers and others. There’s a big demand for housing here being right at the entrance to I-40.”

The development aims to target this market of tenants in addition to those working nearby at Research Triangle Park.

According to an apartment report from real estate firm Avison Young, 730 apartment units are under construction in southwest, northwest and downtown Durham as of the second quarter of 2020.

SR Real Estate Partners’ first project in the Triangle is Piedmont Raleigh, an apartment community in northeast Raleigh.