Black Friday off to a slow start at Raleigh’s Crabtree Valley Mall. Message received?

Black Friday morning at Crabtree Valley Mall was quiet.

Outside Best Buy, the sidewalk was marked with dots six feet apart to keep people in line socially distanced. But there was no one waiting.

”This is about maybe 10%” of the typical Black Friday crowd at the mall, estimated one shopper, Henrik Grumloese, on his way out of Best Buy. “It’s not as hysteric as it once was.”

Grumloese said he didn’t feel much hesitation about doing in-person shopping, as long as people keep to the rules.

And everyone he’d seen so far was. Shoppers wore masks and kept their distance inside the store. Many stayed in their cars for curbside pick-up. The parking lot, normally full on Black Friday, had plenty of open spots.

Black Friday at Crabtree Valley Mall is ordinarily hectic, said Jarrett Piper, who often comes to the mall for the deals.

“You’d be trying to squeeze through people to get to what you need to get to. There’d be a lot of people and usually I wouldn’t really get what I needed,” he said. But this year, “Everything’s there for the taking, really.”

