COVID-19 has changed NC’s Affordable Care Act enrollment. The deadline is days away.

Angela Cameron was helping a customer with his Affordable Care Act enrollment when he realized he had forgotten an important paper.

Hold on one second, he told her through the Zoom call, dashing off to grab the paper. When he returned, the man told Cameron, an Affordable Care Act navigator based in Wake County, that he was glad he was already at home. Otherwise, he would have needed to make a second appointment to enroll.

When the open enrollment period started Nov. 1, Cameron and other ACA navigators had to shift tactics due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than holding in-person enrollment events and meeting with customers face-to-face to help them pick their plan, most of this year’s enrollments have happened over phone calls or video chats.

“It still has that personal feeling,” said Cameron, who makes calls from her Wake County home. “The only thing different is that they’re at their home being safe, and we’re at our home being safe.”

From Nov. 1 to Nov. 28, 172,311 North Carolinians completed Affordable Care Act enrollment, the fourth-highest total in the country, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. That is a slight increase from the 162,150 people who enrolled from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, 2019.

Navigators across the state are expecting to be busy in the days before the enrollment period closes Dec. 15.

Health insurance has become more important to many during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mark Van Arnam, the co-director of the N.C. Navigator Consortium, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina that coordinates efforts to help people navigate health insurance.

“People of all ages and backgrounds right now are realizing the importance of having health care and having coverage and having that treatment available to them,” Van Arnam told The News & Observer.

Cameron said she has done the same work this year as in prior years, but instead of happening at enrollment events where she might work with seven other navigators to help 100 people sign up for coverage, it’s happened Zoom call by Zoom call from her home office.

During a typical call, Cameron shares her screen with the consumer as she walks them through their options on the Health Insurance Marketplace, helping them settle on coverage options.

“We’re all accustomed to being in person,” Cameron said, “but this year because of the pandemic, I found that the consumers appreciated that we are finding ways to get them help.”

COVID-19’s impact

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how people enroll for health insurance, but navigators in Eastern North Carolina told The News & Observer that people also raise fears about the virus when discussing why they are seeking coverage through the Affordable Care Act’s Marketplace.

Access East, which oversees navigators throughout 29 Eastern North Carolina counties, holds face-to-face enrollment at its Greenville offices on Saturdays. During the face-to-face enrollment, four navigators are scattered throughout the office with mask rules enforced on those coming in and a bottle of hand sanitizer provided at the door.

Shantell Cheek, who oversees Access East’s enrollment efforts, told the N&O that her team tries to save face-to-face appointments for people who are likely to struggle with online enrollment.

“Normally, we could meet them in a library or they could come into the office. We could pull up a screen to have dual monitors and walk through everything with them,” Cheek said.

Most of Access East’s enrollments this year have happened over the phone. There are also some in-person outreach events, like one held Saturday at a Rocky Mount church where people seeking enrollment could drive up to a parking spot where an enrollment navigator helped them from behind a rolling desk, keeping physical distance between them.

At about 2:30 Saturday afternoon, a woman arrived in Access East’s lobby carrying a portable oxygen tank. She was recovering from COVID-19 and had an appointment with Juan Allen, a navigator who was sitting in a cubicle near the front of the long, rectangular office.

Lori Elwell, a certified ACA application counselor who often works with Allen, said the office has enrolled many people who either know someone who has been infected with COVID-19 or are worried about their own exposures.

“It’s starting a pandemic of people seeking insurance options because they’re getting sick and people around them are getting sick. And unfortunately, it just doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere anytime soon,” Elwell said.

Unemployment related to the COVID-19 pandemic is also likely driving people to seek insurance through the Affordable Care Act

“We’re seeing a lot of folks coming in and getting covered just due to the pandemic, but we’re also seeing people come in and get covered because they lost their job,” Van Arnam said.

A study recently published in the N.C. Medical Journal estimated that 257,000 North Carolinians lost health insurance in the first six months of the pandemic due to losing their jobs. The News & Observer reported there were already 1.1 million people uninsured in 2019, with the state’s 11.4% uninsured rate one of the highest in the country.

Navigators’ role

Many navigators, Van Arnam said, have helped people who are enrolling better capture their income for the year. Estimating income is important, he added, because customers must have earned at least $12,760 to be eligible for a federal subsidy of Affordable Care Act coverage.

“Since we started this, it’s been very challenging for consumers to correctly estimate their income, and it’s gotten even more challenging during the pandemic,” Van Arnam said.

Federal and state unemployment benefits, as well as side jobs like babysitting your grandchildren, all count as income. The $1,200 stimulus checks sent earlier this year do not count, though.

As slots on her calendar dwindle before the Dec. 15 deadline, Cameron, the Wake County navigator, is considering adding appointments over the weekend.

The Access East navigators expect to work both Saturday and Sunday, starting at 7 a.m. in the final days and finishing up at 8 p.m.. or even later.

“As humans we wait until the last minute to come,” Allen said, “so it’s going to be kind of crazy.”

Those who are seeking insurance through the Affordable Care Act can find a navigator by visiting www.ncnavigator.net or calling 1-855-733-3711. They can also visit www.healthcare.gov to enroll.