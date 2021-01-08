National homebuilder constructing new homes by Crabtree Valley Mall, across Wake

A national homebuilder with a strong presence in the Triangle is moving ahead with building townhomes behind Crabtree Valley Mall as part of a recent flurry of the company’s home construction in the region.

M/I Homes announced Tuesday it would build 88 townhomes across 14 acres on Holly Lane Road. The new housing development, named Altair, will be off of Blue Ridge Road just outside of the I-440 Beltline.

The three-story townhome development is expected to be built by late 2021 and will be near Raleigh’s House Creek greenway trail.

“Townhome living is more and more desirable in the Triangle,” said Allison Moriarty, vice president of sales and marketing at M/I Homes, in an email.

This upcoming development is part of a handful of others as M/I acts bullishly in a housing market too busy to satisfy the demand with its current housing supply after COVID-19 created more of a seller’s market.

Both the Triangle and Charlotte metro areas have a housing supply of less than 1 month — an all-time low that will keep driving up home prices in 2021, The News & Observer reported.

Moriarty said M/I’s active investments in the Triangle market are driven by its ongoing popularity for migration and relocation during the pandemic.

“With the most recent development in COVID-19 vaccine, it puts the Triangle area on the map for additional accolades,” said Moriarty. “For those that live in other areas of the country, it remains high on the list for relocation.”

A 2021 report by the Urban Land Institute ranks the Raleigh market as one of the top regions nationally for in-state homebuyers to move to.

Wake County homes underway

The Ohio-based homebuilder announced last spring that work began for a townhome subdivision in Durham on Ellis Road near Research Triangle Park.

M/I said in October they’re planning for another 89 townhomes and 221 single-family homes on about 80 acres in Apex in southwest Wake County. They paid $18 million for the land, according to county records.

The homes will be built at Humie Olive and Richardson roads as part of M/I’s large Friendship Station housing development, which already has a housing subdivision with several hundred homes.

It will also be near a future 141-acre development to the west, on Olive Farm Road, also to be built by M/I. They plan to begin building 520 homes in early 2022 on that land. The Apex Town Council approved rezoning the property for construction in October.

In North Raleigh, M/I Homes is currently at work on a 59-townhome development named Wykoff in North Raleigh on Emerald Mine Drive near I-540.

They’re also planning to build North Ridge Pointe, a subdivision with 80 single-family homes in the same area on Gresham Lake Road. The company says they’re close to completing Grove at White Oak, a Garner development with 105 single-family homes on Bryan Road.

According to the Triangle Business Journal, M/I closed $175 million in contracts in the Triangle and built 325 homes here in 2018.