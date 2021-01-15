Exasperated NC bar owners get a new, unwelcome surprise: Canceled liquor licenses

More than 100 bars saw their ABC permits canceled this month for non-payment, despite COVID-related restrictions that have kept many closed since the beginning of the pandemic. jleonard@newsobserver.com

The ABC permits for more than 100 North Carolina bars were canceled by the state this month, a move that came as a surprise to many owners.

The newly created North Carolina Bar Owners Association announced Thursday that 120 private bars, roughly 10% of the state’s private bars, had their ABC permits canceled for non-payment on Jan. 4.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina’s bars remain closed except for limited outdoor seating, leaving many opting not to reopen. Because of the restrictions, bars had the option to defer permit fees until they reopened.

So that’s why Chrissy Porter was surprised on Friday to find the permit for her Wake County bar The Spring had been canceled nearly two weeks earlier. Her biker bar in southern Wake County had been closed since March 15, the day after one last concert, ahead of mounting concern over COVID-19.

“I just found out today,” Porter said in a phone interview. “There was no notice or anything.”

In the Triangle counties, the permits for 21 bars were canceled — nine in Wake, six in Durham and six in Orange.

Jeff Strickland, spokesman for the North Carolina ABC Commission, said the cancellations occurred because of a routine assessment of payment status at the beginning of the year. He said the circumstances will vary by businesses, but that bars likely won’t have to start at square one when they reopen.

“We know how challenging this last year has been,” Strickland said. “We’re going to make (renewals) as easy as possible for them. ... This is not a new obstacle being added.”

Getting a liquor license for the first time is difficult, requiring background checks and fingerprinting and approvals from local law enforcement. It also isn’t cheap, with Porter saying her annual renewal runs more than $2,000. When Porter’s bar wasn’t allowed to reopen on May 1, the renewal date, she didn’t pay for a permit she didn’t think she could use. Now, she sees the cancellations as one more barrier to reopening.

“Really, it’s just one more bureaucratic red-tape shuffle standing between us and getting back on our feet,” Porter said.

‘Bar owners have been through so much’

Some of the bars with canceled permits have already closed, including Criterion in Durham and Isaac Hunter’s Tavern in Raleigh, which owner Zack Medford said he sold last year. Medford has been an outspoken advocate for bars since the start of the pandemic. He said the canceled permits should have never happened.

“We have got to find a better way for ABC to communicate to bar owners,” Medford said. “Canceling permits out of the blue is cruel. Bar owners have been through so much. Imagine the feeling of suddenly finding out your ABC permit was canceled. Some folks might just give up right then and there without learning they can renew.”

The Crunkleton in Chapel Hill, one of the Triangle’s most popular and influential cocktail bars, also had its permit canceled. The Franklin Street spot hasn’t reopened since March because it doesn’t have an outdoor space, but owner Gary Crunkleton remains more concerned about the pandemic than the permit. He said he’s confident it will be reissued once the Crunkleton reopens.

“Even if the governor allowed private bars to open, I would not do it simply because I do not want to create a place where people could gather and offer any potential for the virus to spread,” Crunkleton said in a text message.

For Porter, who has taken another job while her bar is closed, it wasn’t worthwhile to reopen in October when the state gave the go-ahead. She said COVID is one concern and business is another, that capacity restrictions made it impossible to survive on $2.50 domestic beer sales.

In the meantime, she feels many people are missing what bars offer beyond the drinks.

“I’ve had funerals at my bar, weddings at my bar, family get-togethers,” Porter said. “To some people, this is their place in the community.”

Triangle bars that had permits canceled:

Wake County

▪ Architect, Raleigh

▪ Bar 7, Raleigh

▪ Hawg Pen, Raleigh

▪ Isaac Hunter’s Tavern, Raleigh

▪ Junction Salon & Bar, Raleigh

▪ Little City Brewing & Provisions, Raleigh

▪ Lynk, Raleigh

▪ Norris House, Raleigh

▪ The Spring, Willow Spring

Durham County

▪ Accordion Club, Durham

▪ Arcana, Durham

▪ Criterion, Durham

▪ Pinhook, Durham

▪ Quarter Horse Arcade, Durham

▪ Social, Durham

Orange County

▪ 2nd Wind, Carrboro

▪ Blue Horn Lounge, Chapel Hill

▪ Crunkleton, Chapel Hill

▪ Nash Street Tavern, Hillsborough

▪ The Pit, Chapel Hill

▪ Slow Lane Rider Motorcycle Club, Mebane