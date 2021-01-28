Trump’s tweets may be gone from public view, but NC startup will save them for history

More so than any other president, Donald Trump used social media — most notably Twitter — to dominate the country’s discourse and political life.

He announced policy on there; he mocked rivals; spread misinformation about election results and coaxed his supporters to action.

But most of those records are no longer accessible to the public, after Trump was uniformly banned from many platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, following a deadly riot and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6. Twitter’s ban is permanent.

Those posts will be saved, though, from disappearing for good with the help of ArchiveSocial, a Durham startup that helps government agencies comply with public record laws. The software company will archive for posterity Trump’s and dozens of other White House social media accounts for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

This the second time the company will do this for a president, having worked with the Obama Administration on its archive in 2017. That work, however, was not done for NARA.

The contract for the Trump White House covers more than 20 terabytes of information from numerous accounts, and the information will eventually be housed in the Trump Presidential Library.

That’s a much larger amount of data than ArchiveSocial usually handles for one agency. The company, which focuses on archiving social media for public records laws, has 5,000 customers across the country.

“Most of what we do is for small cities and towns and sheriffs,” said Ray Carey, ArchiveSocial CEO, in an interview with The News & Observer. “But the good news with technology is we can scale up to do New York City or, you know, the Office of the President or the National Archives.”

ArchiveSocial, as a company, is scaling up, too. The company, with offices in downtown Durham, continues to grow, despite a year marred by a pandemic. It hired dozens of new employees last year and will add more in 2021.

This Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 image shows the suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing “risk of further incitement of violence.” AP

Accurate historical record

ArchiveSocial takes great pride in preserving the records created by U.S. government, Carey said. An accurate historical record of what was said by politicians and government — good or bad — is important, Carey said.

“Our mission is to empower and protect open dialogue, and I strongly believe that open dialogue is a hallmark of a free and vibrant society,” he said. “And you really can’t have open dialogue unless you start with an accurate record of the truth. If your facts and my facts are different facts, we’re going to have a hard time.”

The company is still determining how it will handle Trump’s tweets from his suspended personal account, @realdonaldtrump. Carey declined to comment on plans, and NARA has not responded to The N&O’s questions.

NARA said in a statement that it is not yet sure when the social media records will be completely archived. More than 500 terabytes are set to be archived, so it could take some time -- however NARA is posting them on trumplibrary.gov as they become available.

NARA added that the archive will cover only Trump’s four years in office.

“Content created by Trump administration officials prior to January 20, 2017, does not fall under the Presidential Records Act and will not be preserved by NARA,” the agency said in a statement.

And Tweets from Trump’s deleted account will be available via a download rather than a browsable platform.

“The accounts will not be available on the native platforms for users to browse,” NARA said. “We believe providing access to this information from an authoritative source is crucial to our mission -- to preserve and provide public access to the records of our Federal Government and to document the modern presidency.”

The contract with NARA is estimated to be about $200,000, FCW, a publication that covers government technology, reported this month

Continued growth

Archiving social media for public record is a niche field, but ArchiveSocial has become the go-to company for the task since Anil Chawla founded it in 2011.

The company’s software is able to turn posts and videos on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other platforms into usable public records.

In its 10 years of existence, the company has worked with more than 5,000 agencies, and say it still has significant room to grow.

“There are 85,000 government agencies, and so there’s a lot more for us to do,” said Carey, who has been at the company since 2019.

Government agencies are likely to use social media more often going forward, not less, he added, so trends are in the company’s favor.

Carey replaced Chawla as CEO after the company took on on $53 million in financing from private equity firm Level Equity.

It hired 40 employees last year, growing its headcount to 92. Carey said he plans to hire a similar number of people this year.

“We have a lot of folks that really enjoy the camaraderie of being in the office,” Carey said. “And we’re looking to get back. We’re committed to downtown Durham.”

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate