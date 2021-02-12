This NC home with a concert hall lists for $1.5M — and catches Twitter’s attention

To say John Q. Walker, a Raleigh-based tech entrepreneur, is obsessed with live music would be an understatement.

He’s spent years and millions of the dollars he made from selling his software startup to craft the perfect performance space in his own home — one that would be fit for the great performers of the classical music world, like Richard Wagner, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Glenn Gould.

In fact, he traveled to Richard Wagner’s home in Germany to study and copy how the composer made the perfect home audio experience before speakers and microphones existed.

But now he’s prepared to part ways with it.

The home — which in addition to the concert hall has five bedrooms and a lap pool — is for sale for just shy of $1.5 million.

But everything has changed in the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, he told The News & Observer this week in a phone interview. He hasn’t hosted a concert there since last March. The pandemic is a big reason why he’s selling his house.

Walker’s home joins a raft of other million-dollar homes on the real estate market in Wake County. Homes breaching the seven-figure mark are becoming more and more common, as the Triangle’s economy grows and the region becomes a destination for transplants from more expensive cities.

Between 2010 and 2019, for instance, the number of homes selling for $1 million or more has grown by more than 360%, The News & Observer previously reported.

But most of those don’t have a feature like a world-class concert hall. For that reason, the house even found its way to the Zillow Gone Wild Twitter account, which has capitalized on people’s recent fascination with real estate listings during the pandemic.

State-of-the-art performance space

For those in the know, the concert hall — tucked away inside of a home in a neighborhood near Falls Lake — is considered one of the best places to perform and record music in the country.

“It’s been well-known in the (jazz and classical music) community for 20 years,” Walker told The News & Observer in a phone interview this week. “People would come and spend a week, you know, work on an album.”

Walker declined to give a list of the artists who have come through the studio, though he did say jazz musician Branford Marsalis, who has a home in Durham, has been a frequent guest.

Walker said he understands he likely won’t recoup the full value of a performance space like this. The circle of people who value the audio quality provided by the room are few and far between.

Every inch of the performance space was stressed over. The walls are more than a foot thick. It has its own climate control, with an HVAC system designed to be silent. The wood is all solid cherry or maple, specifically chosen for its acoustical properties. It can seat at least a few dozen people.

And the artistic chandelier hanging from its high ceiling? It appeared in the 2002 James Bond movie “Die Another Day.”

But if the next owner decides to take it all out and install a squash court, Walker said that’s something he can live with.

“I know that, because my parents were in real estate,” Walker said. “Don’t make a weird house (they said). Well, I have a weird house.”

According to Wake County property records, the home last sold in 2002 for $875,000. And the property has an accessed value of $959,742. The house sits on 1.8 acres in an exclusive neighborhood near Falls Lake.

“And if you buy this house, you’re getting a screaming deal, you’re getting 80% off,” Walker said. “But that’s OK. I got to use that 80% of value. ... If you want to turn it into an Airbnb, or you want to store your luggage in there, or make it up squash court, I can’t do anything about it.”

That said, he does think that would be a mistake.

Successful tech entrepreneur

Walker is one of more successful Triangle-based tech entrepreneurs of the last three decades.

He has a doctorate from UNC-Chapel Hill in computer science, and he worked at IBM in the 1990s developing high-speed networks for the computing giant.

But in 1995, he and three other IBMers left the company to start Ganymede Software Inc., a startup that made management software for mega-networks of computers.

In 2000, amid the dot-com bubble, Ganymede was sold in a deal worth $171 million in stock. At the time, it was the largest acquisition of a private company based in the Triangle.

After selling the company, he started Zenph, a company that combined his expertise in software and a life-long love for piano performances. (Walker earned an undergraduate degree in piano from Southern Illinois University.)

Zenph, which was built at his North Raleigh home, used software that digitized notes from famous jazz and classical performances. It could then play those same performances on a computer-controlled piano, copying the nuances of the original performances that may only have been preserved on sub-par recording devices.

The company used the software to record new albums of performances by jazz artist Art Tatum as well as Gould and Rachmaninoff. Performed on the computer-controlled piano at his North Raleigh home, the thought was that the end result would be more true than having another person try to interpret old performances.

Zenph had contracts with some of the major recording studios, but it eventually closed after the Great Recession and a downturn in the music industry sunk its fortunes.

Pandemic changes

Walker now is the chief technology officer at uMETHOD Health, a Raleigh-based company that uses artificial intelligence to improve treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

He plans to stay in the Triangle in the near term, but says his long-term future is up in the air.

The pandemic has changed a lot of his mindset. He can’t imagine hosting a large gathering any time soon.

“I thought forever I wanted to live right downtown in Chapel Hill, and, you know, be able to go to everything,” Walker said. “And this year has really made me question that.

“There’s every reason to believe there will be more (pandemics) like this.”

