How has COVID affected life where you want to go? RDU will make it easier to find out

A traveler arrives in Terminal 2 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport last fall. tlong@newsobserver.com

Raleigh-Durham International Airport is trying to make it easier for Triangle air travelers to know how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting life at their destinations.

RDU is signing on with a Spanish company that pulls travel information from official sources around the world and presents it on an interactive website. Smartvel’s portal is used by airlines, hotels, travel agencies and other businesses, but RDU will be the first airport to feature the company’s information on its website, said Dan Miller, the airport’s vice president of marketing.

Starting March 1, RDU.com will include an interactive map of the world that will allow travelers to learn about pandemic-related conditions, rules and restrictions where they are thinking of going. It will answer questions about quarantines, testing requirements and whether restaurants and other businesses are open and under what conditions.

By making it easier to find this information, RDU hopes to help travelers feel more comfortable booking a flight, Miller said.

“We believe providing this information can encourage travelers to return to the airways,” he told members of the airport’s governing board Thursday.

The board agreed to pay about $7,300 for access to Smartvel’s portal for one year.

The move comes as the airline business remains in a funk that began when the outbreak of COVID-19 last spring nearly brought air travel to a halt. Led by leisure travelers, business began to pick up last summer, but the number of passengers passing through RDU was still down 70% in January.