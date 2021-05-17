Business Looking for gas in the Triangle? Here’s where you can find it.

More than half of the gas pumps at the EP Mart at 7604 US 64 East in Knightdale, N.C. were without fuel before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, as the closure of the Colonial Pipeline by a cyberattack has bought a shortage of fuel to some stations. rwillett@newsobserver.com

About half of the gas stations in North Carolina again have gas available on Monday, according to the latest from Gas Buddy — a significant improvement from Friday, when about three-quarters of the state’s stations had empty tanks.

The gas supply for the region was interrupted on May 7, when the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies some 70% of the fuel used in North Carolina, was hit by a ransom malware attack that has been blamed on a Russian crime ring.

If you’re looking to buy gas in the Triangle, here’s a link that will help speed your search: