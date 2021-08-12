N&O and Innovate Raleigh renew partnership to cover technology and innovation

An aerial view showing the high-rises in downtown Raleigh, June 16, 2021. tlong@newsobserver.com

The News & Observer and Innovate Raleigh have renewed their reporting fellowship program, which helps to support coverage of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship in the Triangle.

A grant from Innovate Raleigh and a coalition of local partners will continue funding an N&O reporter for at least two years to write about those topics.

The News & Observer will maintain full control over all reporting and writing.

Zachery Eanes has been The N&O’s innovation and technology reporter for the past two years. He will continue in that position under the renewed fellowship.

“We’re excited to renew this partnership,” said Sharif Durhams, the managing editor of The N&O. “Thanks to Zach and this funding, we’re better serving a core group of readers who have roles in tech and people throughout our region, which is influenced by the industry’s growth.”

Anita Watkins, director of Rex Health Ventures and an Innovate Raleigh board member, said journalism plays an important role in a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“UNC REX and Rex Health Ventures are proud to support an often underfunded, but critical part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem — communication,” Watkins said. “Getting the word out about the innovation and job creation in the Triangle is vital to the growth and success of early-stage companies.”

In recent years, The N&O has partnered with several nonprofit organizations to add reporters to its newsroom.

This is the third year, for example, that the reporting staff of The N&O will be supplemented by reporters from Report for America, a nonprofit journalism organization that supports local news coverage at hundreds of newspapers across the country.

The 1Earth Fund, a private nonprofit foundation that finances efforts to provide education and information about climate change, also helps support a reporting position that covers the environment.

Innovate Raleigh is a nonprofit charitable organization whose primary focus is to help grow and connect the regional entrepreneurship community. Funding partners in the reporting fellowship program are:

Bandwidth

Citrix

First Flight Venture Center

Loading Dock

Murphy’s Naturals

NC IDEA FOUNDATION

NC State University

North Carolina Central University

Peace University

Pryon

Raleigh Founded

Rex Health Ventures

Research Triangle Park

Vaco

To make a contribution to help support The N&O’s local news coverage, go to www.newsobserver.com/donate.

To make a tax-deductible gift by mail, please make checks payable to “Journalism Funding Partners” or “JFP” with “News & Observer” on the memo line. Send checks to: McClatchy; P.O. Box 15779; Sacramento, CA 95852. Please include your email address so we can send you an acknowledgment email.