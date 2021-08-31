Fidelity says it will add 9,000 more jobs across the US. Could Triangle benefit?

Fidelity Investments employees walk an elevated ramp from their Fidelity Investments/RTP main building complex on 17 acres at 100 New Millennium Way to the parking garage Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015. Earlier that day, Fidelity Investments, a financial services firm, announced that it would create 600 new jobs, mostly in IT and related fields in its Cary, NC, and Durham, NC, offices within three years. 2015 News & Observer file photo

Financial services provider Fidelity Investments said Tuesday it would expand its workforce across the U.S. by 9,000 jobs — the third time the company has announced an expansion this year.

That could mean more jobs at the large campus it maintains in Research Triangle Park, home to more than 3,600 employees.

Already this year, the RTP office has netted more than 700 jobs from the previous two expansion announcements, The News & Observer reported.

In May, at an announcement attended by Gov. Roy Cooper, Fidelity said it was creating a new regional hub for its personal-investments business in RTP. The newly created roles were in positions ranging from mobile app developers to customer service and financial advice jobs.

The expansion comes as Fidelity has seen a surge in new customers during the pandemic, many of whom use Fidelity to trade stocks.

Since the start of 2020, Fidelity added more than 8.6 million customers, Fidelity’s North Carolina head, Rob Merdes, told The N&O in May.

Digital interactions during the pandemic increased by nearly 60% on Fidelity’s mobile and web platforms, Brooke Forbes, head of technology for personal investing at Fidelity, told The News & Observer in March.

Fidelity isn’t expecting those new customers to lose interest in using its digital products, especially as many of the new customers are younger and getting into financial products for the first time.

“As customer demographics change and younger generations get more involved in trading and thinking about investing, their preference is to work in those digital channels,” Forbes previously told The N&O.

Earlier this year, Fidelity extended buyout offers to some 2,000 employees, as part of an effort to devote more resources to client-facing positions, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Fidelity said 44% of the new jobs will be in client-facing positions. Another 9% of the jobs will be technology roles, helping the company roll out new online products.

Fidelity is one of the many companies that have embraced hybrid-work — where employees work both at home and in the office — going forward. It said on Tuesday that those hybrid schedules will vary by role.

“We hear loud and clear about the benefits that come with remote work and the benefits of in-person work,” Bill Ackerman, head of human resources at Fidelity, said in a statement. “Our flexible approach to work will give our associates the best of both.”

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate