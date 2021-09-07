Juul is paying NC $40M to settle a lawsuit. Now it wants to open a lab in Durham

E-cigarette giant Juul Labs, which recently agreed to a $40 million settlement with the state of North Carolina over its marketing practices, plans to open a new research laboratory in Durham in the next year, the company confirmed to The News & Observer on Tuesday.

The new lab, revealed in online job advertisements and job postings on LinkedIn, will employ around 35 full-time staffers when it fully opens next April, the company said.

Jobs at the facility will focus on research, product development and testing that is required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The company did not provide an address for the facility.

“We are preparing to launch a new facility in the Research Triangle that will provide high-quality, full-time jobs for a diverse and inclusive workforce as part of our commitment to continue producing science and evidence about our products for our regulatory submissions,” Juul said in a statement to The N&O.

“We will continue to seek to earn the trust of key stakeholders, including local officials, as we advance the potential for harm reduction for adult smokers while combating underage usage,” the Washington, D.C.-based company added.

Juul is waiting for a decision from the FDA

Juul is awaiting a critical decision from the FDA on whether its Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) will be approved. The FDA ruling could determine whether the company can continue selling its products in the U.S.

The company, and the entire vaping industry, has come under sharp regulatory focus in the past few years, as the country has seen a large uptick in the number of children using their nicotine products. The regulatory scrutiny has hurt Juul, especially, and the company’s valuation has fallen from around $38 billion in 2018 to $10 billion in 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Vaping products didn’t come under the FDA’s regulatory umbrella until 2016, when the agency told e-cigarette companies that they would have to put together a PMTA application to keep selling in the U.S., Time Magazine reported.

The FDA has received more than 6 million product applications from e-cigarette companies, and it is hoping to conclude its review of those products by Sept. 9 — though decisions could be delayed.

Already, the FDA has denied applications from three e-cigarette manufacturers for more than 55,000 e-cigarette products because they “lacked sufficient evidence that they have a benefit to adult smokers” while retaining a health threat “posed by the well-documented, alarming levels of youth use of such products.”

Teen vaping soared after Juul entered the market

From 2016 to 2019, teen vaping rose significantly, according to one study, with one in 10 high schoolers reporting e-cigarette use in 2016. That had grown to around one in four by 2019, NPR reported.

In June, Juul entered into a $40 million settlement with North Carolina for its role in teen vaping, after the state’s attorney general, Josh Stein, sued the company for unlawfully marketing and selling its products to youths.

The settlement was the first the company had reached with an individual state, and it set several new requirements for the company, like barring anyone under 35 years old in its advertising and making its products only available behind the counter.

The settlement only applied to Juul’s marketing and sales practices, so the creation of a research lab in the state does not violate the agreement.

Juul CEO K.C. Crosthwaite has painted its PMTA submission as important to the company’s future. The company is hoping to prove to regulators that its products help smokers transition away from traditional cigarettes and that underage use can be lessened.

“In order to earn a license to operate in society,” Crosthwaite said last year, “we need to be a science- and evidence-based company ... and take methodical and responsible actions to advance the potential for harm reduction for adult smokers while combating underage use. Our PMTA submission is a key part of that approach.”

In 2019, Juul made several big changes to the company — including removing its CEO, stopping advertising in the U.S. and getting rid of non-tobacco flavors, like fruit, The Associated Press Reported.

In its PMTA, Juul only submitted the flavors “Virginia Tobacco” and “Menthol” at nicotine concentrations of 3% and 5% for review.

Other changes to the industry have come from the federal government. In 2019, the federal government raised the age to buy tobacco products to 21, and the FDA began cracking down on other companies that offered sweet-flavored e-cigarettes.

The measures could potentially be reducing youth vaping. One federal survey from early 2020 showed around 20% of high schoolers reported vaping in the past 30 days, a rate that was down from around 28% in 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported. That same survey, though, also found that vaping had declined among adults.

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate.