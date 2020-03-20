Staff member for Vice President Mike Pence tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member to Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The vice president’s office learned of the confirmed case Friday evening, said Katie Miller, a spokeswoman for Pence.

“Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual,” Miller said in a statement. “Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

This is the first confirmed case in the White House.

During a news conference Saturday, Pence said the staffer is “doing well” after he had “mild, cold-like symptoms.”

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The vice president said he and his wife, Karen Pence, will undergo a test for coronavirus Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, the White House announced Trump tested negative for COVID-19. The president was tested after he met with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago.

Bolasonaro tested negative for the coronavirus, but his press secretary had the virus.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal