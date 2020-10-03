Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 3

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 216,000

At least 216,886 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 3,629 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported 2,202 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,775 the day before, but lower than the 2,277 on Thursday. Thursday’s daily confirmed case total was the highest since July 30.

Twenty-one deaths were reported Saturday.

About 5.6% of tests were reported positive on Saturday. That’s above health officials’ goal of 5% or lower.

At least 921 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday, the same as the day before.

Chapel Hill cancels events for rest of the year

The town of Chapel Hill has canceled all public events and festivals through the end of 2020 — including Halloween on Franklin Street, officials announced Friday.

Halloween has historically drawn huge crowds to the college town. As many as 40,000 people once filled the streets, The News & Observer reported.

Officials said the risk of such large public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic was too great.

“We know Halloween on Franklin Street is a beloved annual gathering for so many in our community, but crowds greater than 50 people go against the current public health guidance,” said police Chief Chris Blue in a statement.

The Festifall Arts Festival, the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade and Chapel Hillidays have also been canceled.

Trump was in Charlotte before testing positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, about a week after the president visited a warehouse near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sept. 24, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The White House has not contacted Mecklenburg County health officials, Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said Friday.

But Dr. Katie Passaretti said people are more likely to spread the virus in the 48 hours before they start showing symptoms.

“I wouldn’t expect that there’s any increased risk for the Charlotte event last week,” she said in an Atrium Health video. “… President Trump, who’s very recently showing signs of infection, was unlikely to have been contagious over a week ago when he was in Charlotte.”

Trump did not wear a mask during his visit, the Observer reported, but officials also said the president did not come into the airport and landed at a private hanger. About 200 doctors and medical personnel attended the event in a nearby warehouse.

President Donald J. Trump smiles as he hands the pen he used to sign his America First Healthcare plan to Julia Stathopoulos in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. The President and First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

COVID-19 infects ‘multiple’ workers at NC sheriff’s office

Employees of a sheriff’s office in the North Carolina mountains are quarantining at home after developing COVID-19 symptoms at work, health and law enforcement officials said.

“Multiple” employees of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in Franklin became ill in recent days and were tested for COVID-19, Sheriff Robert Holland posted on Facebook Wednesday.

“Some were at work when they became ill but immediately went home when they started having symptoms,” the sheriff said. He said the symptoms ranged from mild to severe, and some who tested positive had not yet developed any symptoms.

In a separate post, Macon County Public Health officials said they confirmed “a cluster of employees (five or more) at the Macon County Sheriff’s Office who have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Sen. Thom Tillis tests positive for coronavirus

N.C. Sen. Thom Tillis announced Friday night that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and will self-quarantine for two weeks.

Tillis, a Republican, debated Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham Thursday night. Cunningham said he would get a coronavirus test.

Tillis met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in his Washington office on Wednesday.

He said Friday that he was not feeling any symptoms of COVID-19.

Judge approves absentee ballot settlement

Wake County Superior Court Judge Bryan Collins signed off on a settlement Friday that changes how absentee ballots will be handled during the 2020 election.

The settlement is a compromise between the State Board of Elections and a political group representing retirees that sued over North Carolina’s rules for mail-in voting last month, The News & Observer reported.

Under the terms of the deal, the elections board will accept mail-in ballots up to nine days after the general election as long as they are postmarked by 5 p.m. Nov. 3. Voters who are missing a witness signature or address on the ballot will be allowed to fix it without filing a new one.

Collins said the agreement “was fair and reasonable and not illegal or a product of collusion,” according to The N&O.

NC candidate video on Trump sparks backlash

A video about President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis posted by the Democratic candidate for state Agriculture Commissioner has drawn backlash in North Carolina.

The video was posted on TikTok by Jenna Wadsworth, the Wake County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, The News & Observer reported.

It has since been taken down.

In the video, Wadsworth asked viewers, “On a scale of one to 10, is this your favorite or most favorite October surprise in the history of electoral politics?” She also posted the video on Twitter, saying “Got that big OCTOBER SURPRISE energy up in here tonight!”

Wadsworth and her campaign didn’t respond to the N&O on Friday, but she later wrote on Twitter that she “would never wish harm on anyone with this illness.”

Incumbent Commissioner Republican Steve Troxler said the video displays “youth and inexperience, and it also shows a character flaw.” Brent Woodcox, a Republican attorney who works at the state legislature, called it “utterly disgusting and should be disqualifying for any statewide candidate.”

The N.C. Democratic Party also said the video was “inappropriate” in a statement Friday.

“The sentiments in the video were not appropriate, and we’re pleased it has been taken down,” the statement said. “We join Vice President Biden in sending our best wishes to the Trump family for a quick recovery.”

NC cafe closes as precaution after Trump tests positive

A North Carolina eatery that President Donald Trump’s daughter visited is temporarily shutting down after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Ivanka Trump went to Holy Angels’ cafe on Thursday, the day before her father announced he and first lady Melania Trump had been infected, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Holy Angels, a Belmont-based nonprofit, closed Cherubs Cafe nd two other sites as a precaution, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday.

“While our protocols have always exceeded the CDC Guidelines, we want to ensure the safety of our employees and customers,” the organization said.

The White House on Friday said Ivanka Trump tested negative for the virus, though it’s unclear when she was tested.

Virus found in UNC Charlotte dorm wastewater

The virus that causes COVID-19 was detected in wastewater from a residence hall at UNC Charlotte, according to the university.

Officials on Friday didn’t reveal the name of the dorm, citing the privacy of those who live there, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday.

The school said no residents have coronavirus symptoms and that the virus was found during a routine sampling procedure. Officials said studies have shown wastewater can detect a coronavirus outbreak before symptoms appear.

Charlotte school district sees fewer students; modifies reopening plan

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has seen an enrollment decline of almost 5,000 students, an unprecedented drop.

While state funding is typically linked to enrollment figures, the N.C. General Assembly passed legislation that “holds school districts harmless for the drop in enrollment this year, due to anticipated declines caused by COVID-19,” The Charlotte Observer reported.

The enrollment figures come as the school board on Thursday approved a modified reopening plan.

Compared to the original plan passed last month, elementary students will spend more time in in-person classes but won’t be going back to learning full-time on campuses.

“Meanwhile, middle and high school grades will continue with the rotational schedule, spending one week in in-person learning and two weeks in remote learning,” the Observer reported.