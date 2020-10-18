Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 18

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 243,000

At least 243,725 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 3,929 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported 2,102 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,684 the day before.

Nineteen coronavirus-related deaths were reported Saturday.

About 6.6% of tests were reported positive on Thursday, the latest date for which data is available, up from 6.3% on Wednesday. That’s higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,140 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday, down eight people from Friday.

Recent daily hospitalization counts are the highest they have been since August.

Cases possibly tied to church event

At least nine COVID-19 cases could be tied to a Charlotte church’s convocation events that occurred last weekend.

Everyone who attended the events at United House of Prayer for All People at 2321 Beatties Ford Road should get tested for the coronavirus, health officials said Saturday.

Free testing is available Sunday at StarMed Health, 4001 Tuckaseegee Road. People can also find a testing site near them in Mecklenburg County at: https://meck.co/3ka8gLE.

Church officials could not be reached for comment by The Charlotte Observer.

Who will get vaccine first when it’s ready?

North Carolina is proposing that health care workers, EMTs, firefighters and others essential workers as well as residents and staff at long-term care facilities be in line to get the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine when one is available for public use.

The state sent the proposal for vaccine distribution to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States had until Friday to submit their proposals.

Those at high risk of severe illness and death from the coronavirus would also be among the first to get the shot.

“At the beginning, we need to understand that there is only going to be a limited supply of those vaccines, so we’re going to have to prioritize certain folks who will be able to get access to that vaccine at first,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state health department, said at a news conference Thursday.

The goal is to vaccinate everyone in North Carolina who is eligible and who wants a shot.

UNC Charlotte testing students in dorms

All students in three dorms at UNC Charlotte with confirmed COVID-19 cases are now being tested, university officials said Friday.

Officials would not name the dorms but said it was a “proactive” measure to prevent the spread of the virus. There are currently no coronavirus clusters in any of UNC Charlotte’s residence halls, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The students have been told not to leave their buildings until they’ve been tested and meals will be delivered.

Duke reports first COVID-19 cluster

Nine Duke University undergraduate students living at an apartment complex off campus have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Friday.

The students live at the Solis Apartments on Main Street and tested positive Oct. 7. Mike Schoenfeld, Duke’s chief communications officer and vice president for public affairs and government relations, said they are “doing well.”

“All of our systems worked the way they were supposed to — the initial case was identified through surveillance testing, contact tracing was activated, students in the friend group were placed in quarantine,” Schoenfeld said.

Duke has reported a total of 107 COVID-19 cases since August, including three employees. Ninety-two of those cases were cleared to return to campus, The News & Observer reported. A “cluster” is defined as five or more cases tied to a specific event or location.