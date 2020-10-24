Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 24

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Daily cases reach record high

At least 255,708 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,114 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported a record high of 2,716 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,400 the day before.

The state reported 32 coronavirus-related deaths Friday.

About 7.3% of tests were reported positive on Friday. The percent positive has remained above 7% since Sunday — higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,181 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, falling slightly after a steady increase over the last several weeks.

UNC will require COVID-19 tests in the spring

Students at UNC-Chapel Hill will be allowed to take in-person classes and live on campus in single dorm rooms if they choose, the university said Friday.

But all students and faculty will have to be tested for the coronavirus before they return and will be subject to regular testing throughout the semester, The News & Observer reported.

“Our decisions on in-person and remote courses for the spring are fundamentally linked with our choices regarding on-campus residency and testing,” Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in the email.

The university used committees comprised of students, employees and community members and groups of public health and medical experts to make decisions for the spring semester, saying it “learned important lessons from our experiences” in the fall. The plans could change, however, if the spread of the virus worsens through flu season.

“We understand the stress this uncertainty creates,” Guskiewicz said, “and will communicate with our University community and neighbors as frequently as needed to ensure we have a successful end to this semester, and a safe and effective start to the next.”

101 cases, 3 deaths tied to NC church events

More coronavirus cases and at least three deaths have been linked to church events in Charlotte, bringing the total number of infections to 101.

The cases are tied to the United House of Prayer for All People on Beatties Ford Road, according to Mecklenburg County health officials. The congregation held several events this month, including a convocation on Oct. 10-11.

The infections have expanded beyond Mecklenburg County, with two people testing positive in Iredell County, according to officials. There’s also an investigation into a fourth death that may have been linked to the church.

Deputy Health Director Raynard Washington in a statement said event planners made “significant efforts to ensure mask wearing and social distancing among the hundreds of attendees.”

“We really want to make sure our community is aware that there were certainly individuals who were infectious at those events,” Washington said. “We want folks to do the right thing and get tested and quarantine, isolate and follow our instructions.”

Panthers starter moves to COVID-19 list

A starter for the Carolina Panthers won’t be able to play against the Saints on Sunday after being put on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Though the team is losing cornerback Rasul Douglas, the Panthers are getting back “kicker Joey Slye and offensive lineman Trent Scott,” The Charlotte Observer reported Friday.

The NFL created the reserve/COVID-19 list for players who have tested positive for the virus or may have come into contact with an infected person.

Other players on the Panthers’ reserve list include Tyler Larsen and Michael Schofield, both offensive linemen.