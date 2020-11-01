Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 1

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 274,000

At least 274,635 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,378 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported 2,805 new COVID-19 cases — down from 2,809 the day before. Thursday’s single-day total of 2,885 cases was the highest since the start of the pandemic, surpassing the previous record of 2,716 on Oct. 23.

Forty-six deaths were reported Saturday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

About 6.1% of tests were reported positive as of Saturday. That’s higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,184 people in North Carolina were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday, down 12 patients from 1,196 the day before.

Lawsuit filed over $335 checks

An estimated 200,000 low-income households in North Carolina were excluded from the state’s Extra Credit grant program — which gives $335 checks to families to help offset costs related to COVID-19 — due to a “discriminatory, irrational and unconstitutional process” for distributing the funds, a lawsuit says.

The checks will automatically be sent to more than 1 million middle- and upper-income families with children in order to help with school or child care costs. But families with annual incomes between $10,000 and $20,000 who did not file tax returns in 2019 were required to apply by Oct. 15 to get a check.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The state hopes to disperse some $440 million by Dec. 15.

Tens of thousands of these families, however, missed the deadline and only 1 in 14 low-income households in North Carolina are set to receive the checks, the suit says.

Attorneys filed the suit on behalf of the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, Legal Aid of North Carolina and three low-income families. It names the state Revenue Department and Revenue Secretary Ronald Penny as defendants.

The suit was filed in Wake County courts and asks that the state Department of Revenue be ordered to extend the filing deadline while it comes up with a better plan for getting the checks to families in need.

Laura Brewer — a spokesperson for Attorney General Josh Stein, whose office represents state agencies in civil matters — told The Charlotte Observer the office could not comment on a pending lawsuit.

Homeless shelter reports 18 cases

A Durham homeless shelter has reported 18 COVID-19 cases among residents and staff.

Staff at the Urban Ministries of Durham learned Monday that a resident had tested positive for the virus. The resident was moved to an isolated location, officials say.

An additional 16 residents — who will also be moved to an isolated location — and one staff member subsequently tested positive. Staff disinfected the shelter, which was also scheduled to be professionally cleaned Saturday.

This is the second outbreak at the shelter. In July, three cases were reported among residents when they were living in the Marriott at Research Triangle Park.

Charlotte church cleared to reopen

Health officials in Mecklenburg County said Friday they are easing an abatement order that shut down a Charlotte church following a coronavirus outbreak.

More than 180 COVID-19 cases and at least six deaths have been linked to United House of Prayer for All People.

Under the modified order, the church will be able to reopen nearly a dozen locations in Mecklenburg County with specific capacity limits in place. Those limits range from 25 people at one location to nearly 300 in the sanctuary at its local flagship location, 2321 Beatties Ford Road.

Emails obtained by The Charlotte Observer on Thursday indicated loosened restrictions were coming.

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio told officials they were considering easing the order if the church agrees to cooperate, saying a legal team representing the church has been in touch.