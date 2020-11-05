NC Gov. Cooper will offer first COVID-19 briefing since election today. How to watch.

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks about the rise in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina during a press conference in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Cooper announced that the state will remain in Phase 3 for the next three weeks. jwall@newsobserver.com

Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to update on the state’s progress in fighting COVID-19, as cases continue to spike.

Today’s briefing comes as North Carolina’s death toll from coronavirus has passed 4,500 people, with the state’s highest single-day fatality report hitting 67 on Tuesday.

Also, at least two more Wake County schools reported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 21 spread across 17 counties.

Cooper won re-election on Tuesday, according to unofficial results, beating Republican challenger Dan Forest after a campaign dominated by COVID-19 restrictions.

North Carolina remains among several battleground states still counting ballots as it waits for 116,200 absentee ballots not yet received. Those results will not be official until next week.

How to watch today’s press briefing

Today’s news conference can be streamed live here or at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.

Today’s news conference will start at 2 p.m.

Cooper will appear at the briefing with other state officials, including Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and other members of the Coronavirus Task Force.