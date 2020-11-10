Watch live: NC Gov. Cooper to give coronavirus update, where Phase 3 restrictions stand

Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to update the state’s progress in fighting COVID-19 and whether to extend Stage 3 restrictions, which expire Friday.

The latest COVID-19 rules went into effect Oct. 2 and allowed bars, entertainment venues, movie theaters and large outdoor arenas to reopen with limited capacity. Those rules were extended Oct. 21 and are set to expire Nov. 13.

Cooper’s briefing comes as North Carolina has reached a record-high seven-day average for new coronavirus reports: 2,405.

The state also reported 1,230 statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the second highest total since the pandemic began, The News & Observer reported.

There have been 297,442 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,660 deaths, as of Nov. 10.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University says the country has now passed 10 million cases.

The announcement on the next step forward also comes as Wake County continues to send students back to classroom in reduced-size cohorts, including 6,000 middle schoolers on Monday. The county reports 25 coronavirus cases in its school system since Oct. 26.

How to watch today’s press briefing

Today’s news conference can be streamed live here or at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.

Today’s news conference will start at 3 p.m.

Cooper will appear at the briefing with other state officials, including Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and other members of the Coronavirus Task Force.

