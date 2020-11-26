Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 26

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations keep setting records

At least 346,506 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,138 have died, according to health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 4,212 new COVID-19 cases — the third highest number of new daily cases since the start of the pandemic. There were 3,100 new cases on Tuesday.

Sixty-four deaths were reported Wednesday, the second-highest daily number of fatalities from the disease.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At least 1,811 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, setting another record as the state heads into the Thanksgiving holiday.

About 7.3% of tests were reported positive on Monday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services does not plan to update its coronavirus dashboard on Thanksgiving Day. Information for Thursday will be released on Friday.

Prisons shut down over COVID-19 outbreaks

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

At least three North Carolina state prisons have closed as case numbers continue to climb, forcing hundreds of inmates to be relocated elsewhere in the state.

The closures have affected Randolph Correctional Center in Randolph County, the minimum custody unit at Southern Correctional Institution in Montgomery County and the minimum custody unit at Piedmont Correctional Institution in Rowan County

Prison leaders attributed the moves in a briefing Wednesday to a spike in coronavirus case numbers among inmates and a large number of staff out of work at some of the facilities.

North Carolina has also maxed out its hospital bed capacity for inmates, according to the briefing.

Carolina Theatre lays off staff

The Carolina Theatre of Durham is closing from January until June and laid off roughly 90% of its staff, interim CEO and President Bethann James announced Wednesday.

The temporary shutdown is intended to save money during the coronaviurs pandemic, The News & Observer reported.

“It’s just a sad time, you know, but we have made every effort to continue to earn revenue,” James said. “The Carolina Theatre finds itself in a precarious situation because we are both a cinema, and we’re also an events venue.”

The theater has been closed to the public since March.

Businesses wary of enforcing tougher mask rules

Some local businesses in Charlotte are concerned about enforcing Gov. Roy Cooper’s stricter mask ordinance, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Under Cooper’s executive order, people must wear a mask at restaurants unless they are actively eating and drinking — along with in schools and at gyms. Retailers with more than 15,000 square feet of interior space must also designate an employee at each entrance to enforce face-covering compliance.

Businesses that don’t follow the order may face up to $1,000 in fines.

Restaurant owner Paul Manley told The Charlotte Observer it’s added pressure for his employees.

“We’re pretty uncomfortable making staff and management determine if someone is actively eating and drinking, or finished eating,” he said.

Wake tourism could lose $145 million because of pandemic

Businesses in Wake County are projected to lose $145 million this year after the coronavirus pandemic canceled meetings, conventions and sporting events, according to a report by Visit Raleigh, which promotes tourism in the region.

The millions of people who visit Raleigh every year typically spend more than $2.9 billion — which generates more than $284 million in sales tax revenue, The News & Observer reported.

But canceled events alone have cost the area almost 370,000 visitors.

Jessica Holt, Visit Raleigh’s public relations manager, told The N&O that’s just the impact of canceled events, and the pandemic’s total monetary impact is likely much larger.

Restaurant owners say they need support for service workers.

“When we don’t support the businesses that hire them, it just becomes bad for the entire community, and that’s what we’re seeing now,” said Greg Hatem, part owner of The Pit and The Raleigh Times.

Businesses owned by people of color have struggled more. Citing a report by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce, The N&O previously reported roughly 25% of Black-owned businesses in the area permanently shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The average minority business owner doesn’t come in with substantial amounts of funds, like from banks or private investors,” Hisine McNeill, who is Black and owned Alpha Dawgs in Raleigh, told The N&O. “Most minority business owners start with money that they saved up.”