Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 27

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

No data released Thursday

At least 346,506 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,138 have died, according to health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services did not report new data Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Officials on Wednesday reported 4,212 new COVID-19 cases — the third highest number of new daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

Sixty-four deaths were reported Wednesday, the second-highest daily number of fatalities from the disease.

At least 1,811 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, setting another record.

About 7.3% of tests were reported positive on Monday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

Pandemic leads to changes in treating patients

The coronavirus pandemic is leading some doctors to rethink how to treat seriously ill patients, including those in local hospitals, North Carolina Health News reports.

Early in the pandemic, experts warned a potential shortage of ventilators for COVID-19 patients. But doctors have learned that delivering oxygen through a tube that sits below the patient’s nose can be effective, and patients could also get oxygen through face masks.

Another emerging practice is to have patients who are on oxygen treatment lie on their stomachs for up to 16 hours a day to improve airflow and prevent lung injuries.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has been on the rise, with patients being treated in smaller hospitals in rural areas, according to North Carolina Health News.

53 new COVID-19 cases reported at Wake County schools

Wake County schools, the largest public school district in North Carolina, reported 53 new coronavirus cases over the past week, The News & Observer reported Thursday.

Forty-three schools reported cases over the past week, with some reporting multiple cases.

The latest figures come as Gov. Roy Cooper announced stricter face-mask rules amid warnings about the increased spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Wake schools have reported a total of 146 cases since students began returning for in-person instruction on Oct. 26.