Vaccines reach the Triangle as officials warn about high COVID-19 case counts

As North Carolina continues to see the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings and travel in rapidly increasing case numbers, health officials are encouraging people to avoid getting together for Christmas and other holidays.

In his regular video message Friday, Rod Jenkins, the Durham County health director, said the county had in recent days seen its highest seven-day case totals of the pandemic and expected those numbers to climb. Many of those cases, Jenkins said, were linked to large gatherings with family and friends.

“In many cases, people thought they were being safe,” Jenkins said. “Please remember, there is no way to be completely safe if you choose to host or attend group gatherings.”

Durham and Orange counties had fewer new COVID-19 cases in the past week than the previous week. But Wake County reported a week-over-week increase, with 3,576 new cases from Monday to Sunday. That was driven by a single-day high of 990 on Friday. By comparison, Wake reported 3,389 infections from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Durham County went from 990 cases two weeks ago to 776 cases, per DHHS. Orange reported 273 cases two weeks ago and 255 over the past week.

In a video message posted Dec. 11, Quintana Stewart, the Orange County health director, said, “Each passing day gets us one day closer to the end of this pandemic. I just beg you, stay the course, we are going to get through this and on the other side of this pandemic.”

Stewart also urged people in Orange County to continue following the three w’s — wearing a mask, waiting to avoid getting too close to other people and washing hands often.

Jenkins, the Durham health director, urged people to find safer ways to have holiday celebrations this year, gathering virtually or doing things like gift drops without face-to-face contact.

“This holiday will be different, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. Get creative this holiday season and challenge your friends and loved ones to come up with a COVID-safe holiday celebration,” Jenkins said.

DHHS announced an agreement this week with Agri Supply, Carlie C’s IGA, Home Depot, Piggly Wiggly and Wegman’s to offer free testing on Dec. 26 and 27 at select Durham and Wake County locations. Tests were also available Friday through Sunday.

To find a testing location, visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.

COVID-19 vaccine

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine reached the Triangle last week, with 53 hospitals statewide receiving the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Duke Health in Durham was among the first three hospitals in the state to receive the vaccine, which must be stored at extremely cold temperatures. UNC Health received it later in the week, The News & Observer reported, with vaccinations starting at its Chapel Hill medical center and Hillsborough hospital. UNC Rex was set to receive a shipment later in the week.

Under the state’s vaccination plan, those who work most closely with COVID-19 patients will be the first to receive the vaccine. Those include medical personnel, as well as hospital staff.

North Carolina received about 85,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week, with about 61,000 more expected in the coming week, according to The News & Observer.

The state expects to receive about 175,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine during the coming week, with the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization on Saturday. About half of North Carolina’s doses of the Moderna vaccine will head to nursing homes and long-term care facilities, while the other half will go to hospitals and local health departments.

Jenkins said the Durham health department expects to receive its first doses of the vaccine in the coming week. The department will, he added, follow the state’s guidelines.

“If you are not a medical professional and do not live or work in a long-term care facility, your turn to be vaccinated will be in 2021,” Jenkins said.

Those who have been vaccinated against the virus should continue to take precautionary measures, public health officials said. In her message, Stewart said people should continue to wear a mask, wash their hands and wait for others.

“After the vaccination process, we are still encouraging any and everyone to continue practicing the three W’s,” Stewart said. “Vaccination is yet just another tool in our box to fight the COVID-19 virus.”

Schools go virtual, again

As COVID-19 cases spike both in the community and in schools, Wake County’s school board voted last week to suspend in-person classes from Jan. 4 to 15, with the intention of returning some students to the classroom on Jan. 20.

The News & Observer reported that Wake County school leaders said returning to virtual instruction would provide some protection against an expected post-holiday COVID-19 spike, while also helping them cope with staff shortages due to teachers quarantining after being exposed.

Students attending in-person classes in Wake County finished instruction Friday and will now attend virtual classes when they return from the holiday break. K-3 students were attending daily classes, while 4-8 students were on a one week in-person, two weeks virtual rotation.

Since Wake County Schools started reporting COVID-19 cases on Oct. 29, each week has led to an increased number of new cases.

Last week was no different, with Wake reporting 128 new cases across 83 schools in the county. For the first time last week, Wake reported more new cases among students than staff.

Last week also saw the first confirmed COVID-19 cluster at a Triangle-area public school, with five cases confirmed at Wake’s Lynn Road Elementary School. Of those cases, three were among staff and two were students.

DHHS selected Durham’s Central Park School for Children and Healthy Start Academy to receive COVID-19 antigen tests. Johnston County Schools is also set to receive an allocation. The so-called rapid tests include a nasal swab, but can turn results in around 15 minutes as compared to hours or days for the more common PCR tests.

Schools will use the tests when staff or students have COVID-19 symptoms or are known to be close contacts of someone who tested positive. Parents must give consent before children can be tested.

Durham Public Schools has also decided that all students will receive A’s on their state-mandated End of Course and Career and Technical Education Exams, The News & Observer reported. The decision came after the N.C. State Board of Education gave boards the latitude to weight end of course exams, with Durham deciding that all grades would be 90 to 100.

Wake school leaders have said they intend to use flexibility to prevent the EOC exam from lowering a student’s grade in a course.

End of course exams are taken for Math 1, Math 3, Biology and English II. The test must count for at least 20% of a student’s grade in the course.

Nursing home outbreaks

Wake County reported three more nursing home or residential care facilities that reported their second COVID-19 outbreak.

This week, facilities reporting their second outbreaks included Falls River Court and Village; Glenaire, a continuing care retirement facility in Cary; and Hillside Nursing and Rehab in Wake Forest.

DHHS reports outbreaks, which are defined as two or more cases that are plausibly linked, on Tuesdays and Fridays. Of the second outbreaks, the report only lists Hillside Nursing and Rehab’s, which has seen two staff members test positive.

Per the report, there are 14 nursing homes with ongoing outbreaks in Wake County, as well as 11 residential care facilities. Outbreaks continue until 28 days after the last person either tests positive or shows symptoms.

In Durham, there are outbreaks at eight nursing homes and five residential care facilities. And Orange County has ongoing outbreaks at three nursing homes and two residential care facilities.