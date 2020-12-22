Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 22

CVS Health and Walgreens are expected to bring COVID-19 vaccines to care facilities in North Carolina.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 483,000

At least 483,647 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 6,240 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, down from 6,900 reported the day before. Sunday’s case count was the third-highest daily total since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, 16 coronavirus-related deaths were reported. December has been North Carolina’s deadliest month during the pandemic, The News & Observer reported on Saturday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At least 2,817 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday.

About 11% of tests were reported positive as of Saturday, the latest day for which data are available. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower to slow the spread of COVID-19.

NC allows cocktails to-go

Bars, restaurants and other businesses in North Carolina can now sell mixed drinks to-go.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Gov. Roy Cooper announced an executive order that went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday. He said he hopes the change will help restaurants and bars that are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the order, one cocktail per person is allowed. It’s set to expire Jan. 31.

“This is just a piece of the puzzle for an industry devastated by the impact of COVID-19,” said Lynn Minges, executive director of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. “There’s been significant loss of revenue for restaurants and hotels. We’re just a few days short of Christmas and this is much needed relief for our industry.”

Moderna vaccine to arrive in NC





A second COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in North Carolina this week — with the goal of reaching some people in all of the state’s 100 counties.

North Carolina officials expect to get 175,900 doses of the FDA-authorized Moderna vaccine. At least 70,000 doses are destined for local health departments and hospitals that as of last week had no shipments of the Pfizer vaccine, The News & Observer reported Monday.

While the Pfizer vaccine must be stored at minus 94 degrees, the Moderna one has standard freezing temperature requirements.

CVS, Walgreens to provide vaccines at long-term care centers





CVS Health and Walgreens are expected to begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations to long-term care centers in North Carolina.

On Dec. 28, CVS Health will start bringing vaccines to almost 900 assisted living and skilled nursing centers. Walgreens will roll out its plan of administering doses at long-term care facilities the same week.

North Carolina has given health care workers and people at long-term care centers priority in its vaccine plan. Other residents will have to wait weeks or months until the companies offer vaccines inside their pharmacies, The Charlotte Observer reported Monday.

While North Carolina doesn’t plan to have a vaccine requirement, businesses could mandate them for workers, with health and religious exemptions, according to state officials.

But companies likely won’t make vaccines a requirement due to concerns about backlash from employees, said Kenny Colbert, president and CEO of The Employers Association, a firm that played a role in conducting an informal survey of hundreds of businesses.