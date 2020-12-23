Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 23

About two-thirds of counties are now in the red zone on the state’s coronavirus alert map.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations hit new record

At least 488,902 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 6,291 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 5,255 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4,479 the day before.

On Tuesday, 59 newly reported coronavirus-related deaths added to North Carolina’s deadliest month during the pandemic.

At least 3,001 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday — the highest single-day total reported since the start of the pandemic. At the beginning of the month, the state reported 2,033 coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

About 11.1% of tests were reported positive as of Sunday, the latest day for which data are available. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The state on Monday said it presumes 403,488 patients have recovered from the coronavirus.

More NC counties in COVID-19 red zone

Almost two-thirds of North Carolina counties are in the red zone on the state’s latest COVID-19 alert map.

Of the state’s 100 counties, 65 are seeing “critical community spread” before Christmas, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The count is up from Dec. 8, when 48 counties were marked red.

Counties in the red zone include some of the most populous, including Guilford, Forsyth and Mecklenburg.

Wake is one of 27 counties that are one level down in the orange category, which means community spread there is “substantial.” North Carolina has eight counties in the yellow zone, which indicates “significant” spread.

Counties are in the red zone if they have more than 200 cases per 100,000 residents within the past two weeks. The areas also must see a “high impact” on hospitals or more than 10% of COVID-19 tests come back positive.

The state in the past week has also reported a record daily coronavirus case total and test positivity rates of more than 10%.

“This virus continues to spread quickly,” Gov. Roy Cooper said during a news conference Tuesday. “Don’t get numb to these numbers. They have plateaued a bit over the last few weeks, but they are too high.”

NC could get $700 million for rent help

The new federal coronavirus relief bill passed in Congress could mean almost $700 million for rental assistance in North Carolina.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition included the state in its estimates about how $25 billion in rental aid would be doled out nationwide. The bill also calls for extending a U.S. eviction moratorium through Jan. 31.

“This is exactly what we need,” said Samuel Gunter, executive director of the N.C. Housing Coalition. “When it comes to the crisis that we’re seeing on the housing front, and making sure folks have stable housing, I think this is unqualified good news.”

The bill would become law with a signature from President Donald Trump, and its rent funds must be used toward housing or utility payments, The News & Observer reported Tuesday.

Charlotte bars cited as COVID cases rise

At least four Charlotte businesses were cited for coronavirus-related violations as the disease continues its spread in the area, officials say.

Video from one of the cited bars, Clutch Kitchen & Pour House, shows limited social distancing and dozens of people without masks last weekend, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“While safety precautions were in place, including professional security and staff mask and safety training, in preparation for the expected ACC Championship game crowd, we realize that at points on Saturday, our establishment exceeded capacity and that COVID-19 safety measures were not followed,” the business wrote in a Facebook post.

Other businesses that received citations included Bulldog Taproom, Fish Table Computer Games and a Skilled Arcade, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The businesses were cited as health officials say “lax behavior at crowded bars and restaurants,” travel and colder temperatures are contributing to the area’s infection pace.

The Charlotte region had a 12% positivity rate for the week up to Dec. 16. The rate was 6.5% two months ago, data show.

NC allows cocktails to-go

Bars, restaurants and other businesses in North Carolina can now sell alcohol in mixed drinks to-go.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced an executive order that went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday. He said he hopes the change will help restaurants and bars that are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the order, one cocktail per person is allowed. It’s set to expire Jan. 31.

“This is just a piece of the puzzle for an industry devastated by the impact of COVID-19,” said Lynn Minges, executive director of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. “There’s been significant loss of revenue for restaurants and hotels. We’re just a few days short of Christmas and this is much needed relief for our industry.”