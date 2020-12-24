Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 24

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations reached another single-day high in North Carolina, officials say.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations hit record high

At least 494,511 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 6,360 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 5,609 new COVID-19 cases, up from 5,255 the day before.

On Wednesday, 69 newly reported coronavirus-related deaths added to North Carolina’s deadliest month during the pandemic.

At least 3,043 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday — the highest single-day total reported since the start of the pandemic. At the beginning of the month, the state reported 2,033 coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

About 10.7% of tests were reported positive as of Monday, the latest day for which data are available. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower to slow the spread of COVID-19.

More than 100 inmates infected at NC prison

More than 100 people in custody at a North Carolina state prison recently contracted COVID-19, raising questions about the decision to bring inmates to another part of the facility.

About seven people housed at Alexander Correctional Institution were moved from an area that was tied to coronavirus cases, inmates and their families told The Charlotte Observer.

Inmates were brought to a new dorm after testing negative for the disease, state officials say. But at least least six of the people who had been moved later received positive test results, the Observer reported Wednesday.

“The minimum unit at Alexander CI has done extremely well throughout the pandemic, without having had a positive case until this current outbreak,” spokesperson Jerry Higgins said in an email. “It is a testament to the diligence and work of the staff assigned to the facility. Unfortunately, just as so much of the state, country and the world are aware, once COVID-19 finds its way into a facility or community, it spreads rapidly.”

The prison roughly 60 miles outside Charlotte has had 240 coronavirus cases among inmates during the pandemic.

New tool shows vaccination data

A new online dashboard tracks how many people in each North Carolina county have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The tool includes a map that reveals the rough number of residents who got vaccines from Moderna or Pfizer. About 24,500 hospital employees in the state were vaccinated as of Tuesday morning, though reports could take a few days to come in, The News & Observer reported.

The state’s first vaccine doses were set to go to people who work in hospitals.

Most vaccinations were reported in large counties or areas with hospitals that received vaccines. In the Charlotte area, more than 4,000 health care workers have already been vaccinated.

Backlash erupts over maskless photo from Durham gym

A photo showing people without masks at a Christmas party sparked online outrage and responses from officials in North Carolina.

Triangle Krav Maga, a martial arts gym in Durham, removed the post that showed more than a dozen people posing near each other for an indoor picture.

“Sure beats sitting at home in a mask, doesn’t it?” said the post from the business, which didn’t immediately respond to a call or email.

In North Carolina, people are required to wear masks near non-household members and can only meet with up to 10 people indoors.

Deputy City Attorney Don O’Toole reached out to the business, and another attorney will send a letter, The News & Observer reported Tuesday.