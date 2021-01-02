Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 2

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations reach record high

At least 539,545 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 6,748 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 6,715 new COVID-19 cases, down from 8,551 reported the day before. The state health department said technical issues contributed to Wednesday’s higher case count and may have contributed to a lower total for Thursday.

Nineteen deaths were reported Thursday.

As of Tuesday, the latest day with available data, 13.3% of coronavirus tests in the state were positive. That’s above the 5% health officials say is ideal for slowing the spread of the virus.

The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus in North Carolina was 3,472 as of Wednesday, the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic. The total surpassed Tuesday’s previous record patient count of 3,377.

The state holiday on Friday means North Carolina’s coronavirus count won’t be updated until Saturday, according to health officials.

Vaccine clinic announced for older residents in Charlotte area

Gaston County, west of Charlotte, is planning to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for residents who are at least 75.

The vaccination roll out will start Jan. 8 at Gastonia Farmer’s Market, according to WBTV, The Charlotte Observer’s media partner.

While more information is expected to be released next week, Gaston County residents who are older than 75 are able to participate. Also eligible are health-care workers with patient contact and people who live and work in long-term care centers.

Field hospital to open in NC

The humanitarian organization Samaritan’s Purse is opening a field hospital in Western North Carolina as hospitals in the region care for an influx of coronavirus patients.

The tent will house 30 beds that are used for people who have COVID-19 but don’t need ventilators, The News & Observer reported Thursday. It will be constructed at Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir and will serve patients from that hospital and four other nearby medical centers.

“These five western NC hospitals are overwhelmed and at capacity as case numbers in the state continue to climb,” Alyssa Benson, a spokesperson for Samaritan’s Purse, wrote in an email. “They reached out to Samaritan’s Purse to request our assistance, and we are grateful to come alongside them to provide additional capacity and care.”

More NC parents could get COVID-19 relief checks

Parents who missed the deadline to apply for state funds to offset the costs of virtual learning may still be able to receive money.

Starting in October, $335 checks went to North Carolina parents who claimed a child on their 2019 taxes or filled out applications by early December. Some people missed the deadline, and the funding originally had to go back to the federal government by Dec. 30.

The allocations came from the federal CARES Act, a coronavirus relief package that Congress has now extended into 2021. State Sen. Brent Jackson said he plans to introduce legislation that would give parents more time to apply for the Extra Credit Grant.

“It’s only fair to give them the opportunity to apply for it,” the Republican from Sampson County said.

Eviction protection extended

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday extended a statewide eviction moratorium for another month.

Families who tell their landlords they can’t pay rent due to the coronavirus pandemic are protected from eviction until Jan. 31. The previous order was scheduled to expire on Thursday, The News & Observer reported.

“Too many families are living on the edge, trying to do the right thing, but left with impossible choices,” Cooper said in a news release. “This order will help them stay in their homes which is essential to slowing the spread of the virus.”

In the Raleigh area, the House Wake! COVID-19 Eviction Prevention Program also received an extension through Jan. 31. The program covers rent owed to landlords.