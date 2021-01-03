Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 3

Gov. Roy Cooper removes his mask before speaking during a briefing on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response Tuesday, Dec.22, 2020 at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 558,000

At least 558,437 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 6,892 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported 9,365 new COVID-19 cases, down from the record 9,527 recorded the day before. Both counts were released Saturday. Friday’s record surpassed the previous mark set on Dec. 18 by more than 1,000 cases.

Saturday’s update included 144 deaths reported over the two-day period.

A record 3,479 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Saturday.

As of Thursday, the latest date for which data are available, 15.5% of COVID-19 tests were positive. That’s above health officials’ goal of 5% or lower.

“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic,” Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state health department, said in a news release Saturday. “We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state.”

“These numbers need to be a wake up call,” Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted late Saturday afternoon.

Cohen urged North Carolinians to avoid gatherings with those they don’t live with.

“If you plan to see other people, keep it outside and very small,” she said. “Wear a mask the whole time. We must do all that we can to protect one another.”

CDC model predicts 1,100 more deaths in January

A national projection model from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts 1,100 more people may die from the coronavirus in North Carolina during the first three weeks of January.

It predicts the state will reach 8,000 total deaths by Jan. 23.

The model aggregates projections from other models and universities and makes assumptions about social distancing levels and other behaviors.

Nationally, the model predicts a total of 383,000 to 424,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by Jan. 23.

The predictions follow the deadliest month North Carolina has seen since the start of the pandemic, with 1,487 reported in the state in December.

Charlotte bar closes indefinitely

Skylark Social Club on Central Avenue, a bar and live music venue, said Saturday on social media that it will close until further notice due to rising COVID-19 cases.

“Y’all stay safe! Wear your mask,” the post said.

Restaurants in Charlotte and across the state have struggled with temporary closures, capacity restrictions and drops in revenue due to the pandemic.

Some restaurants have also had to shut down after an employee tested positive for the virus. Restaurants are not required to announce to staff or the public when an employee tests positive for the coronavirus, but several have.

On Monday, Boatyard Eats in Cornelius announced it’s temporarily closing for a few weeks “due to draconian restrictions that have been imposed upon our industry.” Brewers at 4011 Yancey in Charlotte said on social media Tuesday the taproom was temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Charlotte church plans another large gathering

A large number of people are expected to gather over the weekend at a Charlotte church that was the source of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak in October, according to local media reports.

Bishop C.M. Bailey, the national leader of the United House of Prayer for All People, is planning a visit to the United House of Prayer on Beatties Ford Road on Jan. 2 and 3, Fox 46 reported, citing a member of the church. His visit could draw a crowd of hundreds, WCNC reported.

The health department confirmed in a statement to WCNC it was aware of the event and has been in contact with church leaders.

“We explained that now is not the time for this type of event considering the extent of the pandemic in our community,” the statement reads, according to WCNC. “We have been assured by church leadership that they are implementing all of the necessary precautions and limiting the numbers in the church at any given time.”

United House of Prayer on Beatties Ford Road was the source of Mecklenburg County’s largest coronavirus outbreak, The Charlotte Observer reported.

At least 213 COVID-19 cases have been linked to convocation events the church held in October, and 12 people have died. Up to 1,000 people attended the events, which county health officials said contained lax precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Vaccine clinic announced for older residents in Charlotte area

Gaston County, west of Charlotte, is planning to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for residents who are at least 75.

The vaccination roll out will start Jan. 8 at Gastonia Farmer’s Market, according to WBTV, The Charlotte Observer’s media partner.

While more information is expected to be released this week, Gaston County residents who are older than 75 are able to participate. Also eligible are health-care workers with patient contact and people who live and work in long-term care centers.