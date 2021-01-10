Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 10

Pharmacist Holly Sawin administers a coronavirus vaccine to John ONeil, 86, at Searstone Retirement Community in Cary Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. About 350 residents and employees were vaccinated Monday. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Daily cases set record

At least 614,355 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 7,425 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported a record 11,581 new COVID-19 cases, breaking previous daily case records set last week of about 10,000 cases.

An additional 96 deaths were reported Saturday.

At least 3,871 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Saturday, down from a record 3,960 patients on Friday.

As of Thursday, the latest date for which data are available, the state reported 14.8% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Some counties start to vaccinate older adults

Several North Carolina counties are starting to vaccinate adults ages 75 and older in Phase 1b of the state’s coronavirus vaccination plan.

The first group of the phase includes everyone in that age group regardless of whether they have an underlying health condition. The second group includes health care providers who work directly with patients or frontline essential workers who are at least 50 years old.

The state started with Phase 1a, which includes health care workers who work around patients with COVID-19, and residents and staff of nursing homes.

The counties included and instructions on how to make an appointment can be found here.

Cooper says to act like new strain is in NC

A new, highly infectious strain of COVID-19 has not been detected in North Carolina, but officials say residents should take precautions as if it has.

“A new, highly contagious strand of the virus has been detected in the United States and we need to act as if it’s already here in North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said last week. “This should inspire every one of us to double down on safety precautions.”

Scientists in the UK found the strain made up “a substantial majority” of the cases found in England in December and was spreading rapidly throughout the nation.

As of Jan. 8, 63 cases have been identified in the United States, including in Georgia and Florida, with the most cases — 32 — in California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We need to realize that this virus was contagious before and now is even more contagious,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state health department, said Friday.

State trooper dies from COVID-19

State trooper Timothy “Lee” Howell died Thursday after a “lengthy battle with COVID-19,” the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Howell also worked for the Sandy Bottom Fire Department in Eastern North Carolina.

He was assigned to the Motor Carrier Enforcement Unit for Troop A in Greenville, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Howell is survived by his mother, Burma Howell, daughters Bailey Owens and Olivia Howell, brother Lynn Howell and girlfriend Krystal Westbrook.

“At 2:39 p.m. my best boy went to be with our Lord and his daddy,” Westbrook said in a Facebook post Thursday. “Our hearts are absolutely broken. We will absolutely never be the same.”